IPL brings crowds back at watering holes

IPL screenings have led to increased walk-in customers and business for restaurants and pubs in the city. Many of these watering holes have outdoor screenings and special offers to attract customers during the cricket season.

Raahi Neo Kitchen & Bar, Ashok Nagar, is offering pocket-friendly packages and special appetisers.

Hitesh Tulsani, manager (sales and operations), says, “We are seeing a steady crowd now and are expecting more people in the coming days. Earlier, fewer people would come during early evenings, but now there are many who come post lunch, to enjoy the games and drinks.”

Sales have gone up by 70% compared to December last year, he adds.

Evening crowd

Byg Brewski Brewing Company, Hennur, which opened four years ago, has seen a 30% growth in footfall after the Holi weekend. It is hosting IPL screenings outdoors.

Amit Naik, general manager, says, “Since the IPL season started, we have seen an increase in the number of customers during evenings.”

Marmalade Bar & Kitchen, Yelahanka, which started December last year, has been seeing steady business since March. Offers on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays are bringing in more people, with many coming for snacks and drinks and watching the game.

Geet Srivastava, manager, says, “People are looking for an open space to relax nowadays. Business has increased by more than 30% compared to December 2021.”

As the matches progress, more Bengalureans will stop by, Geet says on a positive note.

RCB craze

Arun Ram Gowda, owner of Casinova, Koramangala, says that business is yet to pick up. “Since many people are fully vaccinated now, they are actively stepping out after the third Covid wave. It is always a full house for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) matches,” he says.

Opening up of offices of corporate companies and MNCs will help boost sales, he adds.

URU Brewpark on Bannerghatta Main Road, is screening IPL matches inside its A/C container bar with offers on drinks and new offerings like beer cocktails.

Terence Prasad, general manager, says, “The space is crowded on RCB match days while other matches are yet to see a large crowd. Business has picked up by 20% compared to earlier months.”