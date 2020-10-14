Is idli piddly? Bengaluru mulls Brit prof's putdown

Last week, British academic Edward Anderson tweeted in reply to a Zomato question, ‘What is the most boring dish in the world?’

His answer was idli, and it provoked outrage, and some good-natured ribbing, in India. Congress M P Shashi Tharoor said Anderson was lacking in refinement, and invited him over for an idli breakfast.

Metrolife asked well-known people in Bengaluru to share their idli opinions.

‘Love thatte idli’

Hemanth M Rao, director of ‘Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu’ and ‘Kavaludaari’, is a big fan of thatte idli, or idli shaped like a plate and popularised by eateries on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.

The best idlis he has eaten in Bengaluru are at a food cart near PES campus, Banashankari, sold between 4 am and 6 am. “It’s the softest and tastiest I’ve had,” he says.

Though Hemanth likes trying out new dishes, he does not enjoy preparations made of cabbage.

Faves: Food cart near PES College

‘Healthiest option’

Kannada film actor Radhika Narayan is a true lover of idlis, which she describes as ‘safe and healthy’. “When I’m shooting and have to eat outside, I opt for idlis,” she says.

She says even those who are ill or convalescing can have it. “The best idlis I have had are at home, made by my mother,” she says.

‘Ragi dosa’ is something whose health factor she vouches for, but she isn’t too fond of the taste. “I just have it for its goodness factor,” she says.

Fave: Mom’s kitchen

‘Taste, style varies’

T S Nagabharana, filmmaker and Chairman of Kannada Development Authority, says the way idlis are made and eaten varies from place-to-place.

Nagabharana’s favourite spot for idlis is Mylari Hotel in Mysuru and the numerous eateries on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.

“There are 20-30 places at Bidadi on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. Their thatte idlis are so famous, and they have long queues,” he says.

Faves: Mylari Hotel, highway eateries near Bidadi

‘Pairing is important’

Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah of ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota’ and ‘Commando 3,’ says Anderson probably meant it as a joke. “These things should always be taken in jest. Sure, idlis can be boring if not prepared well or the pairing is bad, but that’s the case with any food,” he says.

The best idli the actor has eaten at is Veena Stores in Malleswaram.

He says, “I’ve been going there since childhood and my dad used to take me there. Their idli, vada and chutney are just superb.”

The one dish he finds boring is kale. “I have seen a lot of people talk about its health benefits and use it in multiple recipes, but for me, it’s an effort to make it interesting,” he says, laughing.

Fave: Veena Stores, Malleswaram

‘It’s a staple’

Illustrator Alicia Souza says idli is versatile. “I have seen people have it sweet, savoury, chutney, sambar and pudi. If you find idli boring, you find all staples boring,” she says. She recalls having the best idli before the lockdown in March.

“I usually don’t order idlis but was recommended ‘Naidu’s Ootada Mane’ in Indiranagar and they have the best thatte idlis. The chutney was excellent,” she says.

Alicia is not a picky eater at all but if she could avoid one food it’ll be chiku (sapota). “Because of a traumatic childhood experience, I avoid it. The only time I had it was when it was overripe and it tasted like whiskey,” she laughs.

Fave: Naidu’s Ootada Mane

‘Food is erotic’

Arul Mani, assistant professor at St Joseph’s College (Autonomous) and a foodie, doesn’t see anything substantially wrong with what the historian said.

“If the dish is new to you, you are really not qualified to comment on it. And once you get used to it, you could get bored with it.”

“There is an erotic element to food, which works on the principle of satiation and longing,” he says.

No one eats idli by itself and Leela’s Kitchen in Horamavu offers idli and meat curry, which he says is an interesting combination. “It is a perfect choice for those late-night cravings,” he says.

He ate his first-ever Darshini idli at the Shivajinagar bus stand. “The place is now shut. Something about the chrome-plated counters and ploughing through a combination of white idlis and colourful chutneys and sambar was a visual spectacle,” he says. Konark too, he adds, serves great idlis.

Faves: Leela’s Kitchen, Konark

‘Idli is versatile’

Actor Rakshit Shetty feels that idli is the most versatile dish in the world.

“Some make it with jackfruit, and some add toddy. Idlis can be had by themselves, and also works well with ‘pulimunchi’ (a tangy and spicy chicken preparation) and other chicken and mutton dishes,” he says.

Rakshit doesn’t find any food uninteresting. He loves the idlis sold at Nandini Layout and ones served at SLV, Banashankari.

Faves: Carts in Nandini Layout, SLV

‘Breakfast for all’

Standup comedian and actor Danish Sait likes idlis. “They are easy to make and are the best breakfast one can have,” he says. There are dishes that he does not like, but he doesn’t find any food boring.

“Food is a great social catalyst. It brings people together, and gets them talking,” he adds.

The best idlis, according to Danish, can be had in Chickpet in Bengaluru.

Faves: Eateries in Chickpet

Jakarta to Jayanagar

The ubiquitous breakfast item we know as idli was first mentioned in a 10th-century Kannada literary text called Vaddaradhane.

Idli was known as ‘iddalige’ back then and made using a batter of black gram flour, buttermilk and spices.

According to food historian K T Achaya, the version now popular, made with fermented black lentils and rice, originated in Indonesia, where they call it ‘kedli’.

Long story short, Indians managed to get the recipe from them, and the Tamils took to it in a big way sometime in the 17th-century.

Some popular idli joints

Brahmin’s Coffee Bar, Shankarapura

Veena Stores, Malleswaram

CTR - Central Tiffin Room, Malleswaram

Taaza Thindi, Jayanagar

MTR, Lal Bagh Main Road

Madurai Idly Shop, Indiranagar