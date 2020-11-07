Is self-ridicule the new ad formula?

Cred, a credit card bill payment app, that is also the official partner of the IPL, is receiving both bouquets and brickbats for its latest campaign, ‘Not Everyone Gets It’. In the ads, the 90s icons showcase the same traits they were known for, in a comical manner. This has raised the question in many people’s minds: are the stars ready to deride themselves for a brand?

Metrolife asks advertising professionals about what the thin line between comedy and mockery is, and what convinces a star to take up a brand, even when self-ridicule is involved.

Jaivardhan Chaudhary, senior copywriter, notes that the target audience for a brand like Cred includes digitally-savvy consumers.

“Most of these people are well-acquainted with standup comedy and roast culture,” he says.

The celebrities featured in the campaign know that the content they created or showcased earlier are not trendsetters now.

He says, “Campaigns are time-consuming. When an advertisement agency is involved, there is an internal barometer which reviews the content and makes sure that it doesn’t cross the limits. The celebrity, as well as his or her manager, looks at the content.”

Any campaign can go in two directions. “There is always the chance of being misinterpreted. The creatives and the strategy have to be smartly worked on,” he adds.

This is not a new wave of advertising; the presentation styles might have changed, he adds.

‘Clarity about outcomes are explained’

Selection of a face for a brand, “would depend on what the celebrity is open to”, especially in such concepts, notes Madan Kumar M, creative director of digital agency Panorbit.

He explains, “When known faces are chosen for such campaigns, the idea is communicated to them and they are asked if they are up for it. Clarity about possible outcomes or backlashes are explained.”

Such ideas open up experimentation and more opportunities, he adds. “An actor would know if an idea would go with their identity and brand.”

Celebrities tend to agree to work in an advertisement after looking at the brand and its history.

“The wallet factor does play a role, but the trust in a brand is more important,” says Madan.

Panorbit has rolled out some witty advertisements, such as one for the bike hiring company Rapido.

“Comical takes are a big relief in current times. Putting across a point while entertaining the audience and making them laugh will amplify the entire effect of a campaign. Additionally, on social media, if one laughs they don’t laugh alone, they share the content with online friends, which provides free publicity,” he observes.

When selecting a celebrity for an ad campaign, the product is always kept in mind.

Ratna Das, founder of Triffid Media, a production house and ad agency, says the storyline and the impression a celebrity has on the audience matters.

“Research goes into understanding the audience for each personality and also the season for a product.”

The Cred campaign makes one laugh while leaving them thinking, she adds.

“The changes over generations and several nuances of the past are enjoyed but don’t necessarily go with the needs of today,” she says.

The campaign

It shows icons like Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Govinda, Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan, Bappi Lahari and Daler Mehndi, coming for an audition for the Cred advertisement campaign. They fail to impress the selection committee.

After every video, the committee says, ‘Let’s just do a simple voiceover, ‘Download Cred’’.

The larger-than-life dance steps by Anil and Govinda, dramatic dance number by Madhuri, made many on social media nostalgic. Quick witty liners like ‘Next time, we’ll try rap’, when Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan are rejected or how Anil Kapoor says ‘I’m too big for these guys anyway’ got big laughs.

If a celeb says no...

If a celebrity doesn’t approve of a campaign, they can raise it with the company they have a contract with, which in turn informs the creative body ie. the advertising agency, details Jaivardhan Chaudhary, senior copywriter.

“The campaign is then reworked, without deviating from the original idea, but remembering the concerns,” he says. If a photoshoot is done for an advertisement, the celebrity has the right to select photographs which can be used for it. “They approve the pictures before they are published,” he adds.