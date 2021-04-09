In a bid to curb the second wave of the pandemic, the Karnataka government has ordered the closure of all swimming pools.

This raises the question — is swimming riskier than other sports? As things stand, gymming is allowed at 50 per cent capacity, and no restrictions apply to sports.

Sports and physical activity can be classified as contact, non-contact and potential contact, says Dr Ranjit Mohan, consultant, infectious diseases.

With Covid-appropritate behaviour, badminton, table tennis, hockey, and cricket, all non-contact sports, can be played.

“Football, wrestling and kabaddi involve more contact, and have to be restricted,” he says.

Potential contact doesn’t just mean contact with an infected person but also with contaminated objects and

surfaces.

“This is where swimming and gymming are perceived as risks. Potential contamination is higher with shared gym equipment, lockers, changing rooms, showers and saunas, and the pool area,” he explains.

Dr Subramanian Swaminathan, director, infectious diseases, says areas that allow cross-ventilation have a lower risk of virus transmission.

“Indoor activities carry more risks than outdoor, and activities that involve coming into close quarters, like judo and wrestling, carry more risks than tennis,” he says.

Dr Subrata Das, senior consultant - internal medicine and diabetology, says it is not possible to wear masks at pools while swimming and gyms while exercising or running on a treadmill.

Can virus spread through water?

Highly unlikely, say doctors. Dr Ranjit Mohan, consultant, infectious diseases, says, “In swimming pools, once the water is treated and chlorinated, spread of a virus is doubtful.”

However, evidence exists that virus can be introduced into water by contamination with secretion and faecal matter. “Sewage and contaminated water can carry the infection, but getting infected from drinking water, which is processed, is highly unlikely,” he notes.

Dr Subramanian Swaminathan, director, infectious diseases, says compared to person to person transmission, transmission by water has a lower probability.