ISRO branding on fashion gear

A streetwear clothing brand from Bengaluru has joined hands with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to launch a merchandise line in order to popularise the achievements of the space giant among the youth. Think T-shirts, hoodies, drop shoulders, keychains and sweatshirts with inscriptions of ISRO logo, its scientists and Mars mission on them.

By doing so, 1947IND, which is the lifestyle arm of Mankutimma Enterprises, has become the first and official merchandise partner of ISRO. Called ISRONAUT, the product line was launched in June and has been in great demand since, says the team.

All the designs have been approved by ISRO, informs Rajeeva Mahalinga, co-founder and chief designer at 1947IND. “ISRO gave us clear instructions to avoid using its insignia or images on doormats, slippers, and similar items as that would affect their reputation,” he goes on to share.

It was Mahalinga’s team which contacted ISRO with the idea in January. The company signed an MoU with ISRO in June. “ISRO's vision has always been to connect with the youth and familiarise them with its missions, leaders, and achievements,” he explains why this collaboration interested the space company.

At the moment, T-shirts, hoodies, drop shoulders, keychains, sweatshirts, and 20 other products are up for grabs on their website (1947ind.com), says co-founder Sowjanya S Prabhu.

The company plans to diversify this product line by adding kerchiefs, sketchbooks, educational toys, collectible cards, books for kids, and 80 more products in the next three months. “We will inscribe the details of ISRO’s Chandrayaan mission and its space engineers, and scientific Venn diagrams on these products,” informs Sowjanya.

The team is confident these new products will do well. “We have been witnessing a whopping 10-time increase in the daily sale of clothing wear since the launch,” Sowjanya makes a case. She informs that they had run a promotion campaign on their social media and website to create a buzz about the ISRO merchandise before the launch.