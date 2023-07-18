Kambar’s kids storiesnow in English

Several Kannada folk tales and a play written by Jnanpith recipient Chandrashekhar Kambar have been translated into English for a new children’s book. It is titled ‘When the wind god fell sick and other folk tales’.

Kambar’s literary works were the subject of a book discussion held in the city recently. The event featured the author alongside Krishna Mavalli, a literary critic and educator who has translated the aforementioned works, and poet C Naganna, who moderated the session.

Mavalli decided to translate Kambar’s works to showcase the diversity of Indian literature. She said the task was challenging as she wasn’t trying to translate word for word. Instead, her focus was to retain the flow of the original.

Kambar’s stories are rooted in Indian mythology, folklore and nature. Reflecting on his source of inspiration, Kambar said that everyone was trying to emulate American poet TS Elliott back in the day but he wanted to do something original.

At the event, Kambar read excerpts from his Kannada work ‘Marave Marmarave’ and Mavalli read its English translation from her new book.

Published by Rupa, the book is available online for Rs 223.