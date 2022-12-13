Kannada book on Gandhi out today

Rishab Vinay Malde
Rishab Vinay Malde,
  • Dec 13 2022, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2022, 09:21 ist
The book is a compilatio of Gandhi's writings.

Nataraj Huliyar’s new book ‘Yellara Gandhiji’ (Everyone’s Gandhiji) is slated to release today at 6 pm at H N Multimedia Hall in National College, Basavanagudi. The event is open to public.

The 400-pager is a compilation of Gandhi’s philosophies, biographies, essays, and interventions. It is an attempt to make his literature widely available in Kannada. It took Huliyar three years to compile, edit and translate the writings by Gandhi. “More than ten translators were involved (in the project),” he informed. 

The book is available on amulyapustaka.stores.instamojo.com for Rs 300.

Gandhi 150
Kannada book

