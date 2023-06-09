Karnad classic returns to B’luru this weekend

For the first time in almost three decades, a Kannada production of Girish Karnad’s ‘Nagamandala’ will be staged in Bengaluru. This is to commemorate Karnad’s 85th birth anniversary.

The renowned playwright and actor passed away in 2019.

While the social drama has been mounted in other languages multiple times in the city, the Kannada version was last performed by actor-director Shankar Nag, Arjun Kabbina, director of the new production, told Metrolife.

Bengaluru Theatre Foundation will premiere their adaptation of ‘Nagamandala’ on June 9 and hold more shows until June 11.

Originally published in Kannada in 1988, ‘Nagamandala’ revolves around a young, newly-married girl Rani and how she copes with her husband’s aggression and mistrust.

It’s taken Arjun more than 10 years to bring ‘Nagamandala’ to the stage. He shares, “Initially I only knew of ‘Nagamandala’, the movie. It was at Rangayana (a theatre institute in Mysuru) in 2010-11 when I was introduced to the original play by Girish Karnad. I chose the play for my direction exams and since then I have wanted to put my own spin on it.”

Explaining what intrigued him about the story, he says, “The tale is laden with rich metaphors. According to me, the story has roots in feminism and depicts the various layers of a romantic relationship in Indian society.”

He believes Karnad’s stories are as relevant today as they were decades ago.

Speaking of Karnad’s genius, he says, “Girish Karnad was a mathematician. He calculated every emotion and scene in great detail. In ‘Nagamandala’, he has explored the intricate layers of a relationship so beautifully that the viewer can’t help but relate to it. The story reminds us to break free of stereotypes and to be true to ourselves.”

In his adaptation, Arjun uses songs by the goddess Yellamma for narration. “I found that Yellamma’s story resonates with Rani’s. These women had to deal with constant mistrust at the hands of their husbands for mistakes they did not commit,” he reasons.

Shilpa Mudbi Kothakota has composed the music of the play. She will be joined by veteran folk singer Ramakka Jogati, folk singer Karibasava, guitarist Samson Philip, and percussionist Raaghu.

The cast comprises 10 actors from the theatre group and puppeteer Kapil Dev. “We are using puppets to depict animals. This adds another layer to the play. I wanted this adaptation to be grand and worth remembering, so we have added entertaining elements like dance, music, and puppetry,” he shares.

In addition to the play, a discussion on Karnad’s life, literature, and legacy is slated for June 11. Translator and writer Arshia Sattar will be in conversation with writer and filmmaker Basav Biradar in the session.

‘Nagamandala’ on June 9, 10 and 11, at Prestige Srihari Khoday Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte. Seminar on June 11, at 4 pm, at the same venue. Look up @bangalore_theatre_company on Instagram for details. Tickets online.