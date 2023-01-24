Khadi sales looking up

Saris, lungis, kurtas, bedsheets and tablecloths are hot picks ahead of R-Day

  • Jan 24 2023, 22:56 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2023, 10:07 ist
Babu Khadi Bhandar, Gandhi Nagar, has seen a 50% jump in sales since January 15. DH PHOTO BY MARIYA S MATTATHIL

With Republic Day almost here, khadi bhandars in the city are bumbling with activity.

Khadi items are now selling as hot cakes. Anil Babu, who manages Babu Khadi Bhandar, Gandhi Nagar, says, “We’ve seen a 50% increase in sales since January 15.”  Post Gandhi Jayanti in October, Khadi stores often witness a slight slump in sales till early December, but this changes in January. 

Khadi Bhandar, Chickpet, has seen a striking rise in sales after the Covid-19 outbreak subsided. Shantalu Garg, manager of the store, says, “We’ve had good sales in the last few months, and our products ranging from lungis and kurtas to bedsheets and tablecloths have been hot picks.” Sales have almost doubled in the run-up to Republic Day, he shares.

Khadi’s durability and longevity are making it a top choice among Bengalureans and also the fact that it suits the city’s weather, says the owner of a khadi store in Rajajinagar.

Naresh Nagraj, head of marketing of Khadi Nation, Malleswaram, echoes the same sentiment: “We’ve observed an increase in sales in the last two months, especially of saris.”

When asked where they source these materials from, Garg says, “Most khadi stores in Bengaluru source them from craftsmen in rural Bengaluru.”

