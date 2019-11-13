Kid stars shining on small screen

Children as young as five are picking up phones and creating video stories.

From uploading cute videos on Facebook and Instagram to posting videos on YouTube, they are doing a lot, and in many cases, parents are managing their social media accounts.

Megan Rakesh

Pop covers with dad

54 subscribers

Now eight years old, she was just five when her parents decided to start her YouTube channel. Even before that, she had built a fan base on Facebook with her music. Her father, Rakesh, is a musician. She has been singing with him since she was two. After starting her YouTube channel, she has performed live at gigs and festivals across Bengaluru.

Megan sings pop songs in English, and her favourites range from Alicia Keys to Whitney Houston. Her most popular video cover is Sia’s ‘Chandelier’.

Nihal Raj

Cookery without tears

37,500 subscribers

Known as Kicha, Nihal (9) was the first Indian child to be invited on the Ellen DeGeneres Show to showcase his cooking talent. The six-year-old (then) from Kochi made ‘puttu’ (a Kerala breakfast dish) on the show. He uploaded his first cooking video when he was just four and uploaded it on his YouTube channel ‘KichaTube HD’.

He uploads cooking videos once a week, sometimes more often. His viewers find his recipes easy to follow. A report says he has more than Rs 1 lakh in his account because of the channel. He apparently asked his father for a PayTM account so that he could shop on his own.

Kyra Kanojia

Toys, movies and more

12,700 subscribers

Kyra (7) is a serious toy reviewer. On her channel Kyrascope Toy Reviews, she not only displays her collection of toys also but talks about them extensively. Some popular brands has reviewed are Pottery Wheels, Angry Birds, Play-Doh, Barbie, Back To School, Toy Stories and Kinder Joy. She also reviews children’s movies. Her cuteness and charm have brought her 12,700 subscribers and an average of 46,000 views per video.

Yash and Atharv

Brothers in the kitchen

Number of subscribers not mentioned

The 11-year-old and seven-year-old run a YouTube channel called ‘Yummy Treats with Yash’. While Yash does all the cooking, Atharv provides moral support by “licking the bowl clean!” Everything Yash prepares is homemade. Their mother, Padma Vinod, edits the video. The idea of the channel was to encourage children to cook and to tell parents it is okay to allow children to cook under their guidance and supervision.

Jayas Kumar

Singing champion

23,000 lakh subscribers

Jayas (5) as an unusual heart — it is on his right. He became a star when he participated in Zee TV’s reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs’ in 2017 when he was just five. This experience led him to start his own YouTube channel, where he has 23 lakh subscribers. He uploads videos of his shows and other music videos.

Varchasvi Sharma

Toy review prodigy

63,900 subscribers

At three years old, Varchasvi is probably the youngest YouTuber in the country. She reviews toys, recites rhymes and uploads dance videos. She was just two when her father, Praval Sharma, also a YouTuber, started the channel.

The young star uploads videos every couple of weeks and gets about a million views per video.

Anantya Anand

Fashion tips and challenges

48 lakh subscribers

The owner of YouTube channel ‘My Miss Anand’ has 48 lakh subscribers. Anantya’s (10) content includes fashion tips and challenge videos. She features her friends and family in the video. Anantya comes from a family of YouTubers – her aunt and her mother have their own YouTube channels. She uploads a new video every Friday.