Kids’ lit fest returns offline in Bengaluru

A popular children’s literature festival is returning offline after a break of two years. The sixth edition of Neev Literature Festival will be held next week. It

will feature interactions, readings and book signings and over 20 masterclasses for children, parents and educators.

‘Reading takes you places’ is the theme this year, curated to fuel the imagination among young readers and offer different cultural perspectives. “Books can help you travel the world and peek into the future and the past,” Kavita Gupta Sabharwal, co-founder of the festival, explains.

The festival has been designed to be fun for children. “We have no speeches, not even a welcome speech,” informs Kavita. “We begin with a storytelling session at 9.30 am and end with another at 6 pm and have interactive sessions and masterclasses in between,” she informs.

The venue will have a marketplace with over 1,800 titles, an attempt to “bring a global collection of the best books under one roof”.

Popular children’s authors such as Roopa Pai, Anushka Ravishankar, Paro Anand and Jane De Suza will be part of the event.

A day before the festival, a session will be held to take a stock of India’s children literature industry. “Overall, children’s literature in India takes a backseat. We will discuss how to make the industry better because it is essential and children need it,” adds Kavita.

*Neev Literature Festival on September 24 and 25, at Neev Academy campus, Yemalur, from 9.30 am to 6 pm. Entry free. Register on neevliteraturefestival.org