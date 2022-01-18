Koramangala resident saveson bills with sustainable living

A Koramangala resident has spruced up his house with a set of sustainable living practices that not only help him save on utility bills, but also promote water and electricity conservation.

Vinodkumar N Saxena, who currently runs a corporate consultancy firm, introduced the changes in 2006, when he was redoing his house. He implemented a system that uses recycled grey water in toilets. (Grey water refers to water generated in a household from streams without faecal contamination.)

“This simple system saves 80,000 to 90,000 litres of potable water a month,” he tells Metrolife.

He explains how it works: All outlets from the washing machine, bathrooms and sinks are connected to a separate underground tank. This water is pumped up to an overhead tank. The outlet from this overhead tank is in turn connected to the flush tanks of all toilets. “The water that leaves the toilets finally exits the building via the sewage line as black water,” he says.

In addition to this, he has also implemented a simple rainwater harvesting system, a solar hot water system, and an on-grid solar photovoltaic lighting system. “Powered by solar energy, it can generate 40-42 units every day,” he says.

This has also helped him substantially reduce his electricity and water wills. “While there is an expense to implementing these systems, it is minimal when compared to the returns. Over the years, I have earned back eight to nine times the amount I initially invested,” he says. Saxena urges Bengalureans to take climate change seriously and adopt a more holistic sustainable way of living. “We can’t avoid the effects of climate change but we can definitely delay it. It is up to us to sustain this planet,” he says.

(Saxena may be contacted for sustainable living insights on 92434 60550 or vksaxena54@gmail.com).