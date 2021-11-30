Last event in dance series

Born out of pandemic uncertainties, a series called Move is presenting a snapshot of how life has changed for dancers.

It is a presentation by dance school Nrityakosh. Started by Debapriya Das in 2017, the school teaches classical and contemporary belly dance, and has trained about 150 students.

Debapriya teaches traditional Middle Eastern dance styles that contribute to what modern-day belly dancing looks like.

“Our youngest bunch are in their early 20s and our oldest student is in her late 50s,” she tells Metrolife.

Nrityakosh moved online during the pandemic and now offers a choice of online and offline classes.

“The first instalment took place virtually in July 2020 and the second was offline in April, right before the second wave,” she says.

‘Leylet Hob’ is the final instalment. “A major highlight of the evening is conveying body positivity,” says Debapriya.

Leylet Hob, December 5, Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.