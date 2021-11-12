Launch of book on business turnaround

Launch of book on business turnaround

Team Metrolife
Team Metrolife,
  Nov 12 2021
  • updated: Nov 12 2021, 10:26 ist
'Goodininda Baanige'

A Kannada translation of entrepreneur Hema Hattangady’s book ‘Lift Off’ is being released this Sunday. 

‘Goodininda Baanige’ (From the Nest to the Sky) tells the story of Conzerv, a family-owned business in Bengaluru that manufactures digital energy meters, and its transformation into a Rs 100 crore market leader.

Hema, who took over the firm as CEO in 1996, describes her turnaround journey in the book, co-authored with Ashish Sen and now translated into Kannada by Samyukta Puligal. The Kannada version, published by MyLang Publishing, is available in print, e-book and audiobook formats. 

Launch on November 14, 11 am on Facebook (@mylangbooks). 

