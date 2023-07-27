Launch of Kannadabook on astronomy

An ambitious book on astronomy, titled ‘Khagola Darshana’, is set for launch on Saturday. Edited by B S Shailaja and T R Anantharamu, the hardcover is richly illustrated and covers a range of topics, from the mysteries of the galaxies to Chandrayaan, India’s moon expedition. Former ISRO director A S Kiran Kumar launches the book and scientist M R N Murthy is the chief guest. ‘Khagola Darshana’ is published by Navakarnataka Publications, Bengaluru. Priced at

Rs 1,950, it is available at Rs 1,250 at the event.

10.30 am, July 29, Gandhi Bhavan, near Chitrakala Parishat.