Launch of Kannadabook on astronomy

Launch of Kannadabook on astronomy

Team Metrolife
Team Metrolife,
  • Jul 27 2023, 23:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2023, 01:07 ist
book cover cut-out

An ambitious book on astronomy, titled ‘Khagola Darshana’, is set for launch on Saturday. Edited by B S Shailaja and T R Anantharamu, the hardcover is richly illustrated and covers a range of topics, from the mysteries of the galaxies to Chandrayaan, India’s moon expedition. Former ISRO director A S Kiran Kumar launches the book and scientist M R N Murthy is the chief guest. ‘Khagola Darshana’ is published by Navakarnataka Publications, Bengaluru. Priced at
Rs 1,950, it is available at Rs 1,250 at the event.

10.30 am, July 29, Gandhi Bhavan, near Chitrakala Parishat.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Astronomy
book
Bengaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

More than 66% NRIs live in Gulf countries: RTI reply

More than 66% NRIs live in Gulf countries: RTI reply

Kargil man who risked his life to serve tea during war

Kargil man who risked his life to serve tea during war

July 2023 set to be world's hottest month on record

July 2023 set to be world's hottest month on record

Now, China woman goes to Pak to meet her Snapchat lover

Now, China woman goes to Pak to meet her Snapchat lover

Firefighters battle Greece wildfires overnight as farms

Firefighters battle Greece wildfires overnight as farms

 