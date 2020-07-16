Libraries start a new chapter

With public libraries closed, some private ones are braving the storm: they are disinfecting books and encouraging members to have their titles delivered at their doors.

Metrolife spoke to libraries across Bengaluru and found them adapting to pandemic restrictions with new procedures.

Interestingly, many now see children, confined to their homes, as primary customers.

Goobe’s, Church Street

At Goobe’s Book Republic, Church Street, members send requests for books by email or phone. The books are picked up and dropped off by Dunzo or shipped by registered post, says Ravi Menezes, owner.

“We plan to launch an online platform in a few weeks with a lot of comics. Members can browse, select the books they want, and have them delivered,” he says.

Staff wipe books with disinfectant before every transaction. Goobe’s new online memberships will start at Rs 300 a month (two comics and two deliveries).

With people being afraid to step out, book sales are low. “Our sales have dropped by 70 per cent since March,” he says.

Just Books

Just Books is a chain of libraries with branches across Bengaluru. Its Sarjapur Road outlet has about 15,000 books, in a variety of genres.

Rachana Palit, co-owner of the franchise, says her staff wear gloves and masks at all times, and use sanitisers after interaction with every customer.

Not more than three members are allowed in at a time. “We have asked members to be cautious and not bring children and senior citizens,” she says.

Book lovers are advised not to touch books. The library encourages delivery to the customer’s home. “The delivery person also follows all precautions,” she says.

Books returned by members are kept outside for a day before they are reissued. “We wipe the jackets with a disinfectant,” she explains.

Eloor, Infantry Road

Located on Infantry Road (Bhagwan Mahaveer Road), Eloor Library has been around for 30 years.

It keeps a bottle of sanitiser handy at every counter. Gopal Rao, manager, says, “Before issuing books, our staff make sure they are disinfected. They also make sure that everyone inside the library wears masks.”

Thermal screening is a must at the entrance and members are requested to sanitise their hands. About 25 per cent of Eloor’s members now get their books picked up and dropped by Dunzo, he says.

The number of issued books had come down in May, but the numbers picked up in June. “We have seen a rise in demand for children’s books,” he says.

Will reopen post lockdown

Since there is a lockdown in force till July 22, libraries in Bengaluru are closed. They will reopen only after the week-long lockdown is lifted.

Demand for ebooks

Dialogues Cafe, with outlets in JP Nagar and Koramangala, has a book club and lends books. Ankit Gupta, co-founder, says, customers are now keen on digital versions of books. “We plan to introduce audio books and audio book summaries to meet the demands of our community,” he says. The cafe has stopped lending, but as and when customers walk in, they are free to read. “Tracking the books and sanitising them is easier at the cafe,” he says. The cafe’s book club ‘Dialogues with Books’ hosts monthly meet-ups.