Literary meet in B'luru to protest ‘bias’ at Sammelana

A group of writers and activists is hosting a literary festival in Bengaluru on Sunday to protest against ‘discrimination’ at the big All-India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Haveri.

The Kannada Sahitya Parishat is organising the 86th Sammelana from January 6 to 8. For over a century, its marquee literary event has brought together the tallest figures of literature, art, culture and music in Karnataka.

Jana Sahitya Sammelana, the Bengaluru meet, was mooted recently when the Parishat announced the list of speakers. “It lacked diversity,” says Kavya Achuth from the organising team.

The Bengaluru meet is designed to be inclusive of all communities. It features a cartoon and poster exhibition called ‘Lines of Rebellion’, panel discussions, including one on authority and pluralism, a session devoted to poetry reading, street theatre, among others.

“We will also discuss how to take this movement forward,” says Purushothama Bilimale, well-known writer and former professor of Kannada, who will be speaking at the inaugural session at the Bengaluru meet. “We plan to organise similar conferences in various districts,” he says.

Bilimale was among those who first objected to the line-up on social media. Of the 86 speakers, barely a few were from marginalised communities, and powerful writers were lacking, both Kavya and Bilimale told Metrolife.

But the Sahitya Parishat has updated the list with a few new names since the objections were raised, they say.

The Kannada Sahitya Parishat has been a major force in promoting the spirit of ‘Kannada, Karnataka and Kannadiga’ since its inception in 1915, but it has abandoned its liberal ethos and is now furthering the narrow agenda of the ruling party, Bilimale alleges.

Kannada poet Chand Pasha N S says he was among “the only three Muslim speakers” invited to the Sammelana. The lack of Dalit voices also bothered him. He has withdrawn his participation as a mark of protest. “Nobody from the Sahitya Parishat has called me to ask why,” he says.

He describes the line-up as discriminatory. “Just like Muslim vendors are not being allowed to put up stalls during Hindu festivals and outside temples, Muslim writers are being kept out (of events). Even last year, our representation was low. But this year, it dipped further,” says the PhD scholar from Bangalore University, who will be reading poems at the city meet.

Even Kannada poet and writer H R Sujatha, who was to chair a poetry session, has withdrawn her participation from the Sammelana. In a letter to the Parishat, she has described the curation as “discriminatory” and “embarrassing”. It did not feature writers from the Beary Muslim community and important voices, she wrote further.

“In the next 10 years, Kannada writing will be dominated by Muslim writers,” Bilimale says, reiterating the call for inclusion.

* Jana Sahitya Sammelana, on January 8, 9 am to 7.30 pm, at UVCE Alumni Association premises, K R Circle. Entry free