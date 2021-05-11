Lockdown doubts? Call this number

Lockdown doubts? Call this number

Queries about lockdown answered

Tini Sara Anien
Tini Sara Anien, Bengaluru,
  • May 11 2021, 22:48 ist
  • updated: May 12 2021, 00:13 ist
BVK Iyengar Road wears a deserted look amid the lockdown in Bengaluru imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19. Credit: DH Photo/B H Shivakaumar

On Monday, Police Commissioner Kamal Pant listed a telephone number for Bengalureans to call for clarifications. Metrolife called the number and a representative answered some queries.

What do patient attendants do? 

Travelling for medical emergencies is allowed. No one will stop you if you are travelling on genuine medical grounds.

Should one get a pass for emergencies? 

This year, no passes are being handed out. 

Is there a designated time to walk pets? 

No. You can take them for a walk anytime around your area. 

Can vehicles be used to shop for essentials? 

Between 6 to 10 am, yes. Otherwise, vehicle movement is not allowed.

Will fuel stations stay open?

They are functional round the clock.

Call

For queries on lockdown, call 080 22942354.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kamal Pant
Lockdown
Lockdown queries

What's Brewing

Edamalakkudy: The lone Covid-free panchayat in Kerala

Edamalakkudy: The lone Covid-free panchayat in Kerala

Think outside the banana, eat the peel

Think outside the banana, eat the peel

In Pics | Bengaluru streets deserted during lockdown

In Pics | Bengaluru streets deserted during lockdown

'Cops, enforce lockdown, but don’t be inhuman'

'Cops, enforce lockdown, but don’t be inhuman'

DH Toon | Need to put our house in order: Sonia Gandhi

DH Toon | Need to put our house in order: Sonia Gandhi

 