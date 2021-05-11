Lockdown doubts? Call this number

On Monday, Police Commissioner Kamal Pant listed a telephone number for Bengalureans to call for clarifications. Metrolife called the number and a representative answered some queries.

What do patient attendants do?

Travelling for medical emergencies is allowed. No one will stop you if you are travelling on genuine medical grounds.

Should one get a pass for emergencies?

This year, no passes are being handed out.

Is there a designated time to walk pets?

No. You can take them for a walk anytime around your area.

Can vehicles be used to shop for essentials?

Between 6 to 10 am, yes. Otherwise, vehicle movement is not allowed.

Will fuel stations stay open?

They are functional round the clock.

Call

For queries on lockdown, call 080 22942354.