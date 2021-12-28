London online arts fete on till Dec 31

Bangalore String Ensemble will give the finale performace.

The 10th edition of London International Arts Festival has begun. It is being held virtually till December 31, featuring music artistes from Bengaluru and Chennai. The festival is hosted by Dhruv Arts, a UK-based not-for-profit organisation. Two events will be held on December 29 and 30 while a 24-member orchestra of Bangalore String Ensemble will perform on the last day. Some artistes lined up for the festival include violinist Jyotsna Srikanth, vocalist T V Ramprasadh, and mridangam artiste H S Sudhindra. All the events will stream on YouTube (@ Dhruv LIAF).

