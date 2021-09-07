M Visvesvarayastatue unveiled

M Visvesvarayastatue unveiled

Team Metrolife,
  • Sep 07 2021, 22:22 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2021, 22:28 ist
The statue stands outside The Brigade School on the Brigade Gateway campus in Rajajinagar.

A shiny bronze statue of India’s legendary dam builder M Visvesvaraya was unveiled on September 5 at Brigade Gateway in Rajajinagar.

The 11 feet 6 inches tall statue, weighing 1,300 kg, was crafted by Manayya N Badiger and team and unveiled by Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, deputy chief minister, and Murugesh Nirani, minister of large and medium industries.

“Sir M Visvesvaraya is an eminent statesman and engineer and we are humbled by his simplicity.”

“This installation is our way of saluting the great man,” says M R Jaishankar, chairman and managing director of the Brigade Group.

