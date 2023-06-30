Makeover for under-flyover spaces in the pipeline

Spaces under four flyovers will look brighter and more inviting soon, according to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The Karnataka government has allocated Rs 10.45 crore under Amruth Nagarthana scheme to develop such spaces at four locations — Shivananda Circle, Ananda Rao Circle, Trilite (Race Course) Junction, and BHEL Circle on Mysore Road.

The plan is to revamp these spaces as hubs for pedestrians, pourakarmikas and others who need rest to sit, relax and socialise. The slow-moving traffic makes it easy to approach these stretches.

Two of these spaces are ready and work is underway on two others, Vinayak Sugur, chief engineer (projects), BBMP, told Metrolife.

“These projects are part of the place-making concept,” he says, adding that the BBMP has taken feedback from citizens. While washrooms, drinking water stations and seating were part of the plan, some citizens had mooted parking under flyovers, he says.

BBMP engineers are collaborating with architects to achieve a mix of aesthetics and amenities, Vinayak says.

The makeovers are long overdue. Spaces under many of Bengaluru’s flyovers are littered with waste, a Metrolife survey found.

Garbage, piles of sacks, a cycle rickshaw, thermocol boxes and empty beer bottles lie strewn below the Old Byappanahalli flyover.

While the flyovers are mostly well-lit and maintained, the area under them lack upkeep.

The beer bottles suggest these spots have become dark corners providing a private space for drinkers, causing concern for commuters at night.

The area under the Ramamurthy Nagar flyover is littered with domestic waste and construction debris from the ongoing Namma Metro work nearby.

The two ends under the Hennur flyover tell a contrasting story. The Kacharakanahalli end is well-maintained and looks lush with plants, while the Hennur Cross end was dumped with construction debris.

Under the Maruthi Sevanagar flyover, clothes were being dried. They belonged to people living in shanties nearby.

More than 20 migrant workers from Telangana are using the space under the Mahadevapura flyover as a shelter. They cook, sleep, and dry clothes there. Their utensils, mats, sheets, toys, water cans and cylinders can be seen in the open.

‘Give the spaces names’

The Ugly Indians (TUI) is a group of anonymous volunteers who carry out ‘spot-fixing’ of public spaces across the city.

Three years ago, they developed a wildlife-themed public space under the Veeranapalya flyover, close to Manyata Tech Park. They have named it ‘Wild Arena’.

“If you create good spaces for the public, people respect them. In the last three years, we have seen no defacement or littering at Wild Arena. In fact, people come here to click selfies and to look at sculptures of the tiger, elephant and other animals,” a volunteer says.

The place is painted with designs and has boards with information on Karnataka’s wildlife history. It also has seating. The project was done in consultation with BBMP using CSR funds.

“The point was to make this place attractive for people to use without putting in any entry barrier. It has no gate,” he says.

Most spaces under flyovers don’t have an official name and that is the “starting point of all problems”.

“We are currently developing an under-flyover space in Carmelaram on the theme of chess. We plan to call it Chaturanga Mantapa,” the volunteer says.