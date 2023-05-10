Manipuris in Bengaluru anxious over violence back home

Manipuris in Bengaluru are relieved that the violence in the state is abating, and hope to see their families soon.

Sundar K (name changed), a pastor from the Naga community of Manipur, hails from a place close to violence-hit Churachandpur district. “The mayhem is the culmination of multiple problems coming to a boiling point,”he told Metrolife.

The sparsely populated town has been sheltering refugees from across the district’s border villages. While the situation is peaceful in his town, Sundar says vegetables and groceries are being rationed, and petrol and food prices have shot up.

Complex situation



T Singh, who works at a Bengaluru-based NGO, states that it is impossible to say who is right and who is wrong. Both parties involved in the conflict — the Meiteis and the Kukis — have valid concerns, he says. “It is a complicated situation,”says Singh, who hails from the north-eastern part of Manipur.

Nothing unexpected



In Ukhrul, where Electronics City-resident Susan H’s (name changed) family lives, there has been no turbulence apart from the Internet shutdown.

Susan is part of the Tangkhul Naga tribe, one of the minority groups opposed to the ST status granted for Meiteis. “Nobody wanted this, but we’re not sur-



prised it happened. I think some people are creating a divide for their own gain. I do not think it is religious. It is up to the community leaders to maintain peace,”



says the mother of two, married into a Meitei family. “Though we’re from opposing groups, both our families are understanding and there has been no animosity. In fact, mixed families are common in the state,”she adds.

In a village in Thoubal, the condition is critical. It is inhabited by Kukis. Themreishang Hungyo, who hails from the region, says many Kuki houses have been set on fire. “We do not understand the government’s actions, whether it is the decision to give the Meteis ST status, or the destruction of the tribals’poppy fields before all the violence began. What all of us want is peace,” he says.

WHAT HAPPENED



On May 3, a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’, held to oppose the Meiteis’ Scheduled Tribe status, turned violent. The march was organised by a student body and was taken out in all the 10 hill districts of Manipur. The hill districts are primarily occupied by tribals, while the Imphal valley is inhabited by Meiteis, who form 53% of the state’s population. Since then, private property, places of worship and automobiles have been set ablaze by angry protesters. At least 60 people have lost their lives. Kukis and other tribes believe that the Meiteis can’t be classified as a tribe and so the ST status is not justified.