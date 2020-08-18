Many families making Ganesha idols at home

With the pandemic calling for physical distancing, many families are making their own clay Ganesha idols this season. Ganesha Chaturthi falls on August 22, and online and offline workshops are helping the devout make eco-friendly idols at home.

Huge idols and processions are banned because of the pandemic, and celebrations will be confined to homes and temples. Workshops not just teach idol making, but also provide all the material.

At the offline workshops, children below 10 and senior citizens above 65 are not allowed. Here are workshops.

In the city

Aikyam Academy

The recently-opened academy started workshops from August 17. Priyanka A, managing trustee, says a maximum of 10 candidates are allowed at a session. “Masks and gloves are a must. Sanitisers are installed at the location,” she says.

Where: Aikyam Academy, Rajarajeshwari Nagar

When: Till August 21

Fee: Rs 500

Call: 90603 93712

The Vintage Cafe

This cafe serves Italian food and delights from Karnataka, and is now hosting a workshop. Leela Gowda, owner, says, “One can just walk in and go back home with the finished idol.” The cafe is planning to take in 10 people at one time. “We have been doing workshops for two years. From professionals to children, the group has always been a mix,” she says.

Where: The Vintage Cafe, Banashankari 3rd Stage

When: August 19

Fee: Rs 550

Call: 98800 16665

Handicrafts Service Centre

The centre is hosting workshops till August 20. D V Sreenatha, senior assistant director (handicrafts), says, “We will only allow 10 members per batch. We provide all the necessary material.”

Where: Handicrafts Service Centre, C A Site, SFHS area, near Nandini Layout police station.

When: Till August 20, 10.30 am to 12.30 pm, 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm

Fee: Rs 100

Call: 78375 81218

Inara Art Space

The space is hosting a workshop at Vijay Academy, Kengeri. Madhu Arya, founder-director, has been hosting workshops for more than five years across the city. “Children, homemakers and IT professionals dominate our workshop groups,” he says. This year, since children and the elderly are not allowed at the workshops, the group is offering online workshops, with the material being sent by Dunzo.

Where: Vijay Academy, Kengeri

When: August 20, 4.30 pm to 6 pm

Fee: Rs 500

Contact: WhatsApp Ganesha to 96067 85083

Online workshop

Free session

Chandrashekar G M, sculptor, has been making Ganesha idols for 25 years.

“And I have been making eco-friendly Ganeshas for over a decade. This year, people are celebrating at home, so business is slack. We will be doing a free online workshop to teach people how to make their own idols,” he says. He recommends people buy clay from My Dream Garden, Banaswadi.

When: August 20, 11 am to 12 pm

Where: Facebook page of My Dream Garden

Fee: Free

Call: 73491 81777/ 88619 50777

Shops with eco-friendly Ganeshas

The festive mood is restrained this time, and most families are skipping the practice of inviting friends and relatives over for the mangalarati and other festivities. However, shops across Bengaluru neighbourhoods have put up Ganesha idols for sale.

Some have put on display huge idols, typically installed at streetside pandals, although public celebrations are banned. Shops are also selling eco-friendly, paint-free idols. Metrolife brings you a listicle of festival essentials.

*Atharva sells idols that are six to eight inches in height, ideal for ‘home ‘visarjana’, and slightly bigger ones that are nine to 12 inches.

Where: Nasit Logistics, Chikkathipurathi Road

Call: 99455 31228

*Sujatha Srinivasan is also selling small idols this time. She says her idols are priced between Rs 200 and Rs 1,000.

Where: HAL Old Airport Road, near vegetable market

Call: 98868 88117

*V V Puram: This is a traditional Ganesha idol market. Stalls there have a number of unique idols including themed ones, like ones showing Ganesha conquering over coronavirus

Online options

Seed idol

An idol made with a seed within, it comes with a pot and soil for ‘visarjan’.

Where: www.nurserylive.com

Price: Rs 699

Clay model

This 16-cm idol in clay is available on Flipkart.

Where: www.flipkart.com

Price: Rs 249

1-foot delight

This clay Ganesha is foot in height. Dissolves easily in a bucket, say its makers.

Where: www.pujanpujari.com

Price: Rs 1,199

Puja kit

The Sampoorna Ganesh Chaturthi Puja kit has it all -- kumkum, camphor, arti holder, incense sticks, bell and the idol, among other items.

Where: www.cycle.in

Price: Rs 599

Maximum 20 people

The state government allows installation of idols at public spaces like playgrounds, but Ganeshotsava committees must get prior permission from the municipal corporation. One public function is allowed in every municipal ward, with a maximum of 20 people taking part. Processions and public events are not permitted. Idols displayed in public places must be immersed in ponds or in mobile tanks sent by the Pollution Control Board. At temples, thermal scanning, physical distancing and use of hand sanitisers are mandatory.