Market watch: Customised rakhis in demand

Rakhis have undergone a major makeover from the spongy, shimmery bracelets they once used to be. Home and small enterprises in Bengaluru are experimenting with materials and motifs, customising minute details, and making Raksha Bandhan a more inclusive affair.

Ahead of the festival on August 11, Metrolife lists out interesting rakhi options in Bengaluru.

Resin art

With glass-like lustre and plastic-like durability, resin rakhis are too good to be discarded. Madhuri Bohra, a crafter from Basavanagudi, is locking everything from real flowers to the name of your sibling, messages and family photos in resin rakhis. They come with a chain to replace the original thread so that they can be worn as bracelets later. This option is available for higher-range bespoke rakhis, priced at Rs 300. The collection starts at Rs 50 with butterflies and glitter set in resin.

Taking orders till August 10, @artamour_with_madhuribohra on Instagram

Festive stitch

Artist Niharika Gowda has pivoted from making painted rakhis to embroidered rakhis. Minions, beer mugs, moustache, superheroes, giraffes, mandalas, names, her boutique in Yeshwanthpur can sew

anything “except for a portrait” for Rs 160 to Rs 180. These are designed from leftover fabrics, beads, zardosi and threads. She also sells rakhi hampers containing bubble bath products made by homemakers who have difficulty finding clients as they aren’t on social media.

Order by August 8; colour_pettige on Instagram.

Crochet corner

Hobby crafter Vibha Anoop Bagalkot has sold 20 rakhis with the Spiderman motif done in crochet. Her Captain America crochet rakhi sold out last year, so it is back on the inventory alongside new designs like simple flowers to puffed blooms (Rs 60 to Rs 150). The R R Nagar resident, currently on a career break, is open to customising colours and sizes. “I made a tiny rakhi for a three-month-old baby recently — it had a 2.5 cm teddy bear centrepiece.”

Last order on August 6. Contact vibhaswoolenworks on Instagram

Mixed bag

Rashmi Binu has beaded/crochet rakhis (starting at Rs 75) to rakhis with wire lettering (Rs 300) on her catalogue. Gifting items like keychains, pouches, and dolls are crafted palm-size with crochet (Rs 99 to Rs 600). “I made rakhis in bright colours and purses in pastel for three sisters who wanted to tie rakhi to each other,” the professional crafter from north Bengaluru talks about customisation requests she gets.

Open to last-day orders; saiasmidreamzinyarn.com

Likewise, Sarita Nahar is making Peppa Pig, Tom and Jerry, Motu Patlu, Singham, unicorn, and rainbow rakhis from beads, enamel charms, embellishments and resin. “The evil eye rakhi is in huge demand,” says Sarita, who has a craft supplies store in Shankarapuram and conducts hobby classes. Single rakhis are priced between Rs 40 and Rs 100 while bhaiya-bhabhi rakhis start at Rs 150.

Open till last day; saritachajed on Instagram

A gifting solutions company has curated handmade rakhis and hampers from NGOs and artisans from across India – Channapatna, Gaya, Moradabad, Pune, etc, informs cofounder Kadambari Misra. They have rakhis with pizza and burger motifs that can be used as fridge magnets later, Radha-Krishna rakhis, aeroplane rakhis, and rakhis espousing mask-wearing, made with fabric, yarn and felt.

Accepting orders till August 8; adirathoughtfulgifting on Instagram.

Pet special

Moved by friends who tied rakhis to their pets last year, Roshani Subbarao, founder of Furball Barkery, decided to make Raksha Bandhan an inclusive affair this time. On Monday, she launched rakhis for dogs – a polymer clay bone with a tie. “I have received three orders already,” she says. The rakhi comes in a gift box with puja essentials (kumkum, turmeric rice, candle) and treats like liver and peanut butter barfi. Human siblings can find a letter and almond brittle chocolates as return gifts inside the box that costs Rs 1,000. Open to orders till August 10, furballbarkery on Instagram