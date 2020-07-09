Masks get couture twist

Who said masks are just for everyday wear and protection? Available now in silk, mul and with embellishments, designer masks are here to stay.

Despite the grim mood outside, Bengaluru designers are lavishing their attention on party and wedding masks, and they say they have takers.

‘Don’t forget purpose’

Couture designer Aditi Lal, who makes ‘occasional wear’ masks, says the purpose of the accessory should always remain in the designer’s mind.“My three-ply masks are in cotton, with light embroidery, as they can’t be too heavy and need to be breathable,” she says.

Her fancy masks use thread as much as possible, and feature sequence flowers and mirror work (plastic mirror pieces).

Aditi customises masks according to the bridal attire. Her line is priced from Rs 350 to Rs 1,000.

Safety first, style next

Bridal couturier Husna Sait says safety shouldn’t be forgotten in the rush to be stylish.

“We make bridal and party masks. We wanted to be fashionable, but safety is a primary concern, and it took us some time to perfect the masks,” she says. Husna creates masks that feature crystals, lace, pearls and embroidery. “I have tried some with feathers, which are getting ready. We have two-ply and three-ply masks. For bridal couture and party, we have used breathable lace, with applique portions in motif forms,” she says.

Bridal masks are priced between Rs 3,500 and Rs 5,000 and party masks between Rs 1,500 and 2,500. “These can be reused. Just do not scrub or wring, dip into a gentle detergent, wash and reuse,” she says.

3D cut design

ProtectU by Mandoth, started by Nirmal and Sarita Mandoth, has 22 categories of high-end mask designs to choose from. “Making a mask is challenging as it is a small product. We did almost two months of R&D before we came out with these categories.” The party masks are washable and breathable.

“Styles for men include silk, linen and ones with embellishments. For women, masks come in prints, Jamawar fabric, lace and with embroidery,” he says.

The masks are made in a 3D cut design. “We also have masks with matching scarves for women, and men’s shirts with matching masks,” he explains.

The cocktail party range is priced between Rs 775 and Rs 4,000 and the wedding line between Rs 2,500 and Rs 8,000.

“People going out for lunch in small groups and inviting people home are the ones buying these now,” he says.

‘Embroidery classy’

Designer Shammy Choraria from Chola by Sanjay and Shammy has created party masks in brocade, silk with embroidery, and in jacquard.

Priced between Rs 600 and Rs 1,000, the masks are lined with cotton, and made with breathable fabric. Cocktail masks are available in bright and pastel colours, while the wedding masks are in brighter shades.

“Thread work, lightweight small stones and fine zardosi are used on these masks. Embroidered masks are in demand and look classy,” she says. Matching masks are made along with sherwani and lehenga on demand, she says.