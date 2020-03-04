Masks, hand rubs in huge demand

After a 24-year-old techie from Bengaluru was tested positive for Covid-19 in Hyderabad on Monday, fear looms over the city.

Many companies are giving employees the option of working from home if they suffer from fever, cold, cough or any respiratory infection. Some of those commuting in public transport are wearing masks.

Pharmacies are witnessing a spike in the demand for hand sanitisers and clinical masks, Metrolife found out.

“Masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning with a alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water,” according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Not only has the demand for masks touched an all-time high, but the prices have also gone up two to three times.

“We are running out of stock of sanitisers and masks within an hour or two of opening the shop in the morning,” says Ravi, chemist at Ramnath Medicals in Padmanabhanagar.

A basic clinical mask that costs Rs 5, is now being sold for Rs 15 and 20, and the C95, earlier priced at Rs 90, is now sold for Rs 150 and Rs 170, and the price of another brand has gone up from Rs 150 to Rs 400. The N95 mask and respirator, priced at Rs 1,150 (MRP Rs 1,983), is sold out on Flipkart.

At offline pharmacies, demand outstrips supply. “Sanitisers are sold at MRP but catering to the rising demand has become difficult. The N95 surgical mask is the most sought-after mask and the manufacturers and retailers are unable to cope with the demand,” says Ravi.

“The cheapest surgical mask costs Rs 25 and a branded one is priced at Rs 400. Orders in hundreds are difficult to meet in the present situation. The 3M is the only branded mask available at our store,” said G R Sujaya, owner of Cash Pharmacy on St Mark’s Road.

Hydration, food and rest key

The treatment offered for coronavirus infection is mostly supportive. In most cases, symptoms go away on their own. However, experts advise seeking care early.

“Early diagnosis is crucial to avoid complications. Drink plenty of fluids, get rest and eat nutritious food. Setting up thermal sensors at airports, strengthening the surveillance and quarantining those suspected to be affected help in preventing the spread of the condition.”

— Dr Mahesh Kumar (Consultant, internal medicine, Narayana Health City)

Medical experts say...

Dr Pratik Patil, consultant, infectious diseases, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, says one is infected with the virus only from contact with an infected person.

Since the symptoms of Covid-19 infection are similar to the symptoms of other viral infections, it is difficult to know who is infected unless a test is done.

“Maintain a distance of at least a metre from anyone who has cough and cold. Avoid crowded places unless extremely necessary. Stop touching your face, nose, eyes and mouth unnecessarily,” says Dr Patil.

He suggests washing hands with soap and water frequently. “Blanket use of masks may not be useful at all as one needs to take precautions while using them. Wear a mask if you are coughing or sneezing. Provide immediate medical attention if there is someone at home showing symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and sneezing,” he says.

If you are someone who commutes in public transport, carry a hand rub at all times. Cleanse after you come in contact with handles, doors and windows. Make sure you are not standing close to a person who looks visibly sick (sneezing or coughing). If you see someone coughing, use a mask.

Bengaluru currently comes under the category of low risk. Make a conscious decision not to travel to severely affected

places such as China, Japan,

Korea, Italy and Iran, says Dr Ravindra M Mehta, senior consultant and HOD, pulmonology and interventional pulmonology, Apollo Speciality Hospitals, Jayanagar.

In a country of billions, it is impossible to tell everyone what to do. It is not a given that by curtailing normal life, one will be at a lower risk.

Given the current situation in Bengaluru, most cases are going to be common flu virus and not Covid-19, he points out.

Eating out?

Eating out and consuming fish, meat and chicken is not of concern at the moment in India, doctors say.

Is Bengaluru doing enough to combat the virus? “The government of India and the local governments are putting in a good amount of energy into containing the virus, so hopefully, we are ready. Let’s see, it depends on the volumes,” says Dr Ravindra.

Keep in mind

Avoid greeting with a handshake.

Do not panic; be aware and create awareness.

Follow personal hygiene.

Sneeze or cough with your mouth and nose covered.

Use alcohol-based hand rub at all times.

Wash hands and face for at least 20 seconds.

Keep a face mask handy.

Stop touching eyes, nose and mouth unnecessarily.

When wearing a mask...

Don’t touch the outer surface of the mask while wearing and removing a mask.

Cleanse your hands with alcohol-based hand rub before wearing the mask and after removing it.

Dispose of the mask if it is looking crumpled, damp or wet.

Make sure the mask is worn correctly; form a complete seal on the nose and make sure there are no gaps between your face and the mask.

Precautions taken by BMTC and KSRTC

The BMTC is issuing masks for all its employees (drivers and conductors). Some drivers and conductors are volunteering to distribute masks and ensure all colleagues are using them.

Additionally, the BMTC is cleaning door handles, partitions, grab rails, seats and handrails with cloth dipped in water mixed with Dettol or similar disinfectant.

Starting March 3, BMTC has made it mandatory for its depots to follow this process of cleaning every day.

As for KSRTC, all its Volvo buses (from KIAL to destinations across the state) are fumigated every day.