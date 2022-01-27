Mixed emotions as Siddalingaiah family hears of Padma honour

The mood at poet and activist Siddalingaiah’s home in Rajarajeshwari Nagar is emotional.

On Tuesday, the government nominated him for the prestigious Padma Shri award, seven months after he died of Covid-19 at 67.

Siddalingaiah is the only Padma recipient from Bengaluru this year. “We are happy but we would have been happier had he been around,” says his daughter Manasa, a psychiatrist.

Manasa’s mother Rama Kumari, college-going brother Gowtham, oncologist husband Dr Giri G V and seven-year-old daughter Vidisha are yet to come to terms with Siddalingaiah’s absence. “It feels like he has gone out for some work and will come back,” she says.

The news reached Manasa first. “I got a call from Delhi on Tuesday morning. Then I informed my mother. By evening, it was officially out,” she says.

The family has been flooded with congratulatory calls and tributes online because Siddalingaiah had friends, colleagues and well-wishers in a lot of places, from activism to literature to films and politics. “My father had a tremendous fan following,” says Manasa.

“Many said he should have got the award much earlier. But better late than never,” she says.

The family, however, found it fitting that the honour was announced on the eve of Republic Day, when the Constitution of India, a text drafted by B R Ambedkar, was adopted. “My father lived by the Constitution as if it was his dharma (religion),” Manasa explains.

If Siddalingaiah were alive, he would have perhaps dedicated the award to the Dalit rights movement, and to people who were with him on this long journey, says Manasa. And he wouldn’t have minded the incessant calls. “He loved to maintain contact. He would be on 50-plus calls every day. It was a routine,” she recalls.

Where does the family plan to display the award in their house? “We haven’t thought about it but at a prominent place for sure. Our house is flooded with his awards and mementoes from 30-40 years — on the terrace, in the dining room, in two living rooms. We have little space for ourselves!” she says.

And then there are books. Siddalingaiah had a huge personal library. “He would sleep on a corner of the bed because the rest was filled with books, 30-40 of them. He would read till 2 or 3 am,” she says.

HIS LAST SPEECH NOW A BOOK, LAUNCH ON FEB 3

Siddalingaiah’s birthday falls on February 3. To mark the occasion, the family is releasing a book based on his last speech.

He had delivered the speech at Adima Angala, a cultural centre in Kolar, in April last year. The book is titled ‘Dr Siddalingaiahnavara Koneya Bhashana’. “It is a transcript of his speech. It was one and a half hours long, and witty. He spoke of caste inequalities, village deities, and social realities. You can also scan a QR code on the book to listen to the speech,” says his daughter Manasa.

The book is an attempt to further Siddalingaiah’s vision of a prejudice-free world. She says, “He has inspired a whole generation in Karnataka. Through his foundation (Dr Siddalingaiah Smaraka Pratishthana), we will reprint his books and translate his works into many languages.”

Manasa leaves us with a personal story about her father. “He was very attached to me. When I got married, he convinced my husband to stay in our house. He broke norms.”

Book launch on Zoom (ID: 87170675754, password: bgm) on February 3, 5.30 pm, followed by a poets’ meet. For a copy, call 97315 65688.