Monsoon essentials for Bengaluru rains

With the city’s unpredictable weather, many Bengalureans are stepping out of the house with an umbrella and a jacket.

Are there other nifty things that you could take along? Metrolife suggests seven essentials that can come in handy.

Mosquito repellent

The monsoon season is the breeding season for mosquitoes. If you are outdoors, and want to prevent yourself from getting bitten, apply mosquito repellent on your body and clothes to keep them at bay.

Shoe covers

If you don’t want to ruin your precious shoes, considerusing waterproof and all-weather shoe covers. You can take them off once you are in a dry place.

Silica gel packs

Water gets into your boots when it is raining heavily, and if it remains there, you feel uncomfortable all day, and worse, your foot stinks. Using boot fresheners will keep your shoes smelling nice, and silica gel packs help absorb excess moisture.

Bike

raincoat for two

We have seen all sort of monsoon inventions, one of which includes the bike raincoat. Save yourself, your bike and your pillion rider from the rain all at once by using one overall raincoat.

Mobile pouch

This handy pouch can be carried around anywhere and everywhere. When it starts pouring, all you have to do is drop your phone into the pouch and seal it shut. Doing so will shield your smartphone from slipping from your hand and getting wet.

Leather, rubber or

vinyl

footwear

It can get slippery when it is raining continuously. So investing in a good pair of leather, rubber or vinyl shoes will provide the grip and protection you need. They are a good alternative to somewhat ungainly rain boots and also go with any outfit.

Waterproof bag cover

When the monsoon hits suddenly, the first thing to suffer is your bag and everything in it. As the name suggests, a waterproof bag cover is an extra layer of synthetic that stops water from penetrating inside. It protects your electronic gadgets , which means it saves you the pain and expense of having them repaired.