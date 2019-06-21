Monsoon to arrive next week: Met office

The monsoon, delayed this year, is expected to arrive in Karnataka by Tuesday.

G S Srinivas, director, Indian Meteorological Department, said it was delayed by around two weeks.

Bengaluru usually witnesses the onset of the rainy season in the second week of June. Here’s what the weather official told Metrolife:

Why the delay?

Mainly because of the two cyclones that hit India. In the second week of May, Fani hit the southeast part of the Bay of Bengal and Odisha, and Vayu hit the north-western states, especially Gujarat.

When are the monsoons coming?

It was expected by June 5 all across Karnataka. On June 8, the monsoon arrived in Kerala. Historically, for Karnataka, the monsoon arrives on June 9.

What lies in store this year?

This will be a moderate rainfall year both in the coastal areas and the inner parts of Karnataka. The rains last till June 25, after which there is a break of up to one week. After that, the monsoon will continue.