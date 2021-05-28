More pregnant women test positive during second wave

The second wave has not discriminated between young and old, and it has also not spared pregnant women.

Doctors report a much higher number of pregnant women being infected by the virus this time as compared to last year.

Dr Suhasini Inamdar, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, has witnessed a 20 per cent increase in the number of pregnant women testing positive since the last wave. “It is alarming,” she says.

However, only 1-2 per cent needed ICU admission, she says.

Tulasi Devi, medical superintendent, Gosha Hospital, which has become the designated hospital for Covid maternity since March 27, says it has seen 525 admissions so far.

“We have been able to discharge 417 expectant mothers after recovering from Covid. Of the 525 patients, 278 delivered their babies, and the rest are waiting for their due date,” she says.

Compared to the first wave, the severity is more. “Maybe it is because many think they can’t be infected when in home isolation. So when they get respiratory problems, they ignore them and come in late,” she says.

While mild to moderate Covid cases have recovered well, in cases where the patients delayed the treatment, they presented with infection, pneumonia and sepsis. “There have been 23 deaths so far,” she says.

The hospital has been testing all newborns 24 hours after birth and seven have so far tested positive. “These babies too have recovered and are doing well now,” she says.

However, there has been an increase in preterm labour. “It is very difficult for such babies to survive. So far, we have seen six babies pass away here and two babies at Bowring Hospital,” she adds.

If infected...

Dr Anu Sridhar, senior consultant in obstetrics and gynaecology, says, “If infected, expectant mothers need to follow general precautions like isolating and practising hygiene.”

Pregnant women need to be extra cautious as they are not only responsible for their own health but also the health of their unborn child. “Many complications are seen,” says Dr Suhasini.

While the treatment protocols remain the same, carrying mothers with Covid infection are not prescribed some regular medicines such as Ivermectin and Favipiranavir, as they are not tested in pregnancy, says Dr Anu.

While the expectant mother is isolating, she is expected to monitor herself using a BP apparatus and pulse oximeter and track foetal movement, keeping an eye out for any bleeding, water breakage or pain.

Burden on hospitals

Mild to moderate Covid cases are usually handled via video consultations.

“If home isolation is not possible due to space or caregiver constraints, expectant mothers are advised to go to a CCC or get admitted in a hospital,” says Dr Suhasini.

However, in extreme cases when the pregnant woman requires a multi-disciplinary approach, single-speciality maternity hospitals transfer them to multi-speciality hospitals.

Standalone boutique centres and maternity hospitals have it tougher than multi-speciality hospitals, says Dr Anu. “Many of them don’t have a built-in ICU. So while they can handle mild to moderate Covid cases, in extreme cases, they will have to shift the mother out,” she says.

On the other hand, single-speciality women and children’s hospitals reduce the possibility of exposure to the virus and cross-speciality infection is also nil, adds Dr Suhasini.