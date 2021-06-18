More takers for online yoga classes

Health concerns and the need for a break from hectic desktop jobs has led many to sign up for online yoga classes during the second wave. Most trainers say they saw a two-fold increase in enrolments since March, compared to last year. June 21 is International Yoga Day. Metrolife asked some trainers about why yoga is a rage now.

Aadhya Power Yoga Studio, in Basaveshwaranagar and JP Nagar, has been holding online classes since 2020 and has seen a significant boom in students signing up.

Swathi Nataraj, owner, says online classes are convenient and easily adaptable. “For beginners, it might be challenging initially but for those who have been practising, the classes are easy to follow. With just 12 students per batch, I’m able to give individual attention and help correct their posture,” she says.

A lot of people are not adept at power yoga, and Swathi now teaches breathing exercises. She says, “People aged 50 and above are concentrating on meditation, pranayama, basic ‘asanas’ and breathing techniques.” These exercises are popular now as they help increase lung capacity, Swathi adds.

Focus on breathing exercises

Pallavi HB, a certified yoga trainer from Kanakapura Road, now teaches double the number of students in the second wave, compared to 2020. Most students came after learning that oxygen levels can be increased with yoga.

Studies have proved that those who had 80 to 85 SPO2 level saw an increased level — 90 to 95 SPO2 — after practising pranayama (breathing exercises) for 30 minutes. ‘Bhramari’, a type of pranayama, and chanting ‘Om’ are the most popular practices now,” she explains.

Doctors and the Ministry of AYUSH, have been promoting the benefits of yoga, which has led to increased awareness and interest, Pallavi adds. “I have students from all across Karnataka. They are aged between 30 and 40 years. There are two classes — beginners and intermediate,” she says. Individuals with PCOD, thyroid, backaches and those wanting to manage stress, attend the class. “Covid-19 and the pandemic were an excuse to encourage everyone to focus on health,” says Pallavi, an assistant professor of information science at APS College of Engineering.

More conscious

Hemalatha and her husband Shashikumar, residents of Ulsoor, have been practising yoga for 13 years, and conduct online classes since last year.

Seven to 15-year-olds, expectant mothers, those who gave birth recently, and those with PCOD or other health problems form a large chunk of her students.

“Our classes saw more than a 20 per cent spike in admissions since January and has been steadily increasing since then. Many mothers of young children, who were addicted to gadgets, approached me seeking a healthy activity for them,” she says.

She teaches pre-natal and post-natal yoga to students from across the world. “I have students from Greece, Denmark, France, USA, Canada and Australia,” says Hemalatha.

Majority of the clients come with weight loss as the end goal and opt for power yoga. “Others, who are stressed and anxious at work, have been suggested yoga by their doctors and have been asked to attend therapeutic yoga classes,” explains Hemalatha.

Maanya Yoga Academy, in Tumakuru, has a large number of students from Bengaluru. Sushma Deepak, who runs the academy, says Bengalureans are health conscious.

“Many institutions charge a lot and ask for fees for six months to a year in advance. I charge fees after the first month and conduct classes for six days. Almost 70 per cent of my students are from this city,” she says. Sushma charges Rs 550 per month.

Women between 20 and 45 form a majority of her students. “Those suffering from thyroid, menstrual problems, PCOD and even gastritis frequent the classes. For thyroid, one must practice stretching ‘asanas’, while sitting ‘asanas’ are suggested to someone with PCOD. Sleeping asanas help a lot to handle gastritis,” she adds.

The pandemic has definitely encouraged more people to focus on health.

“On Sunday, I conduct free meditation and ‘pranayama’ classes, and give tips on how to alter one’s diet and include more vegetables,” she says.

