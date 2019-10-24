Most listened in Bengaluru on apps: Kannada film songs

Bengaluru’s musical tastes are firmly rooted in Kannada, according to data shared by some music streaming apps.

A recent report by JioSaavn has revealed that music lovers in Bengaluru have registered the highest streams for Kannada music.

The music streams for the language increased by 563 per cent for 2019, when compared to the previous nine months (between April 2018 and December 2018).

As per the data from JioSaavn, Kannada music streaming activity was dominated by popular artists such as Vijay Prakash, S P Balasubrahmanyam, and K S Chithra. Songs like ‘Yajamana - Title Track’, ‘Dorassani’ (from the movie ‘Pailwaan’) and ‘Marethuhoyithe’ (from ‘Amar’) have topped the music charts. Playlists such as ‘Chill Maadi’, ‘Sakkat Sandalwood’, and ‘#NowTrending’ were also played frequently by Kannada music lovers.

When Metrolife asked Spotify what Bengaluru is listening to, the music streaming app said that songs from the movies ‘Pailwaan’ (especially ‘Dorassani’ and ‘Kanninmaniye’) and ‘Bharaate’ are still topping the city’s music charts.

They added that even though a year old, KGF songs are still doing well on Spotify, especially ‘Salaam Rocky Bhai’ and ‘Sultan’. Other trending songs include ‘Shaane Top Agavle’ from the movie ‘Sinnga’ and ‘Marethuhoyithe’ from the movie ‘Amar’.

The curated ‘Sound of Bengaluru’ playlist also has a lot of takers in the city.

Some of the most popular and listened to artists by Spotify listeners in Bengaluru are Sonu Nigam, Sanjith Hegde, Vijay Prakash and Anoop Seelin.

Indians love music the most

A global study has found that Indians spend more time listening to music than the rest of the world. The findings were based on the Digital Music Study 2019, brought out by the Indian Music Industry (IMI). It was conducted across nine geographical locations in India and the respondents were compared to their global counterparts.

The study found that an Indian typically spends 19.1 hours per week listening to music, higher than the global average of 18 hours. Apart from Bollywood music, the favourites included old songs in regional languages like Tamil, Telugu and Bengali.

Popular artistes

Arijit Singh. His most-streamed songs include Maahi’ (from the movie ‘Kesari’ and ‘First Class’ (from ‘Kalank’).

Neha Kakkar

Tulsi Kumar

Popular international artistes are Alan Walker, Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran.

Kannada bucks national trend

According to the report, non-Bollywood music has seen a big rise in popularity in the country, with regional language music contributing to 20 per cent of the top-streamed songs. Kannada was an exception though. There has been no change in the popularity of movie-centric music in this language in 2019.