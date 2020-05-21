Movie theatres fear dark days ahead

Many of the 615 single-screen theatres across Karnataka are considering shutting down, according to a trade body representing them.

K V Chandrashekar, president of the Karnataka Film Exhibitors’ Association, says big films going directly to digital platforms will mean critical business going away from cinema halls. “Even if we open now, we can run only at 50 per cent capacity,” he told Metrolife.

Earlier this week, several producers announced they were taking their films directly to digital platforms, since cinema halls are shut indefinitely because of the pandemic.

In a month, Chandrashekar estimates, the theatres collectively spend Rs 10 crore just on salaries. They also pay property tax and electricity, water and maintenance bills. He hopes producers will understand the plight of cinema halls, and not bypass them in favour of OTT platforms.

Multiplex worries

A statement put out by INOX and PVR Cinemas earlier this week, insisting on theatre release of big films, hasn’t gone down well with producers, directors and distributors.

D K Ramakrishna (Praveen), president of the Kannada Film Producers Association, says about Rs 600-700 crore is held up because of the pandemic, and that is why the producers are exploring alternative release options.

OTT platforms can help small producers but are not so good for big-budget films, he says.

“The experience is not the same on a small screen,” he observes.

M Narasimhalu, secretary Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, believes the audiences will come back to the cinema halls.

Producers’ woes

Rockline Venkatesh, producer, says the pandemic has added to the woes of producers.

He is currently producing Darshan-starrer ‘Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka’ on which he says he is spending Rs 75 crore.

“I have taken a bank loan to complete this project. Banks may give you some time to repay the loans, but not all money-lenders understand the constraints of producers,” he adds.

Director and producer Vijayalakshmi Singh sees a heartening trend: young people pooling their money to make films.

“They become equal shareholders in the project and accordingly distribute the profits. This ensures nobody is burdened,” explains Vijayalakshmi.

She believes financiers in the Kannada film industry will make room for negotiation in crisis situations such as the present one.

Puneeth blockbuster for big screen

Puneeth Rajkumar starrer ‘Yuvarathnaa’ will have a theatrical release, says director Santhosh Anandram. Made on a mega budget with 35 well-known actors, it is a youth-driven and family-oriented film and has to be watched only in the theatres, he says.

“We will wait for things to settle down and release it in the theatres. OTT is not the place for such high-budget films,” says Santhosh. He says producers of high-budget films will survive only if their projects hit the theatres. “Multiplex owners should acknowledge that producers are the wheels of the film industry. While single-screen theatres have been supportive, multiplexes have accorded more space to non-Kannada films,” adds Santhosh.

French Biryani served digitally

The first Kannada film to be directly released on OTT can be seen from July 24. Pannaga Bharana, director of ‘French Biryani,’ says the film was ready for release when the lockdown was announced. “We made the film for a multiplex audience and I feel that we have done the right thing by giving it to an OTT platform. Even if the theatres open, the audiences will not come to the theatres for at least two or three weeks. OTT is the best option at the moment,” says Pannaga. Amazon Prime has bought the film. “A theatrical release means spending at least Rs 70 lakh to Rs 80 lakh only on publicity. Here, the producer has saved the cost. It is a win-win for both OTT and the producer,” says Pannaga. The film is produced by Puneeth Rajkumar.

Kannada films set for theatre release