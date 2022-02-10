Music festival’s20th edition on Feb 13

Renuka Sangeeth Sabha is organising its 20th National Music Festival, ‘Smruthi’, as a musical tribute to renown vocalist Arjunsa Nakod, at Ravindra Kalakshetra, J C Road, on February 13, 5.30 pm to 9.30 pm.

Vishwanath Nakod, organiser of the festival and son of Arjunsa Nakod, says the festival has always been different from others. “This year, we have a Hindustani classical vocal recital by Pt Kumar Mardur. The evening also includes a percussion ensemble called ‘Talavadya’ featuring eminent artistes,” he says.

The ensemble will include artistes K U Jayachandra Rao (on mridanga), N Amrit (khanjira), Giridhar Udupa (ghata), Rajendra Nakod (tabla), B Rajshekar (morching), Saitejas Chandrashekar (harmonica) and Nagaraj Mandya (violin).

Entry to the festival is free. For details, call 98450 54543.