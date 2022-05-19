Musical fete returns after a two-year hiatus

Musical fete returns after a two-year hiatus

Sowmya Raju
Sowmya Raju, DHNS,
  • May 19 2022, 22:35 ist
  • updated: May 19 2022, 22:49 ist
Anindo Chatterjee

The annual musical event ‘Naada Namana’ by Shri Rama Kala Vedike is making a return after a two-year hiatus. The event will be hosted at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Race Course Road, this weekend.

‘Naada Namana’, which is celebrated in the memory of late artist Sri Ramachandra Yavagal, felicitates artistes for their contributions to the music industry. This year they are felicitating tabla maestro Anindo Chatterjee. One of the country’s most accomplished tabla players, the Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee is well-known for his clarity of stroke and speed. 

The musical event begins on May 21 with a Hindustani recital by Nayan Yavagal, and will be followed by Anindo Chatterjee’s felicitation.

After that, Chatterjee will perform with his son, Anubrata Chatterjee, a trained tabla player. 

“We are thrilled to be organising this event again after a two-year break. This is a renowned award given to the most legendary performers in the country,” said Ravindra Yavagal, managing trustee of Shri Rama Kala Vedike and former staff artist at All India Radio.

Every year, the organisation provides scholarships to music students from low-income backgrounds. This year, it is funding five of them. 

Shri Rama Kala Vedike will host ‘Naada Namana’ on May 21 and 22, at 5.30 pm and 9.30 am respectively, at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Race Course Road.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

musical festival
Bangalore
Tabla

What's Brewing

Vaishnaw makes 1st 5G call from trial network at IIT-M

Vaishnaw makes 1st 5G call from trial network at IIT-M

In a first, Qatar FIFA WC to feature female referees

In a first, Qatar FIFA WC to feature female referees

World's highest weather station set up on Mount Everest

World's highest weather station set up on Mount Everest

In the mood for mango

In the mood for mango

Leaky $1,644 umbrella from Gucci, Adidas faces backlash

Leaky $1,644 umbrella from Gucci, Adidas faces backlash

What a waste: US campaigner wears his trash for a month

What a waste: US campaigner wears his trash for a month

 