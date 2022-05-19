Musical fete returns after a two-year hiatus

The annual musical event ‘Naada Namana’ by Shri Rama Kala Vedike is making a return after a two-year hiatus. The event will be hosted at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Race Course Road, this weekend.

‘Naada Namana’, which is celebrated in the memory of late artist Sri Ramachandra Yavagal, felicitates artistes for their contributions to the music industry. This year they are felicitating tabla maestro Anindo Chatterjee. One of the country’s most accomplished tabla players, the Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee is well-known for his clarity of stroke and speed.

The musical event begins on May 21 with a Hindustani recital by Nayan Yavagal, and will be followed by Anindo Chatterjee’s felicitation.

After that, Chatterjee will perform with his son, Anubrata Chatterjee, a trained tabla player.

“We are thrilled to be organising this event again after a two-year break. This is a renowned award given to the most legendary performers in the country,” said Ravindra Yavagal, managing trustee of Shri Rama Kala Vedike and former staff artist at All India Radio.

Every year, the organisation provides scholarships to music students from low-income backgrounds. This year, it is funding five of them.

Shri Rama Kala Vedike will host ‘Naada Namana’ on May 21 and 22, at 5.30 pm and 9.30 am respectively, at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Race Course Road.