Namma Clinic contact details not easy to come by

Citizens aren’t able to find the contact information about the 108 Namma Clinic facilities that Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai launched in early February.

The BBMP website (bbmp.gov.in) that has listed Google Map pins and contact details for each Namma Clinic has been down for the past two days, says BBMP chief health officer Dr Balasundar. Moreover, when one searches for Namma Clinic on Google, the contact details of a private clinic with a similar name shows up. Located in Sahakar Nagar, it goes by the name of Namma Clinics.

“I receive 8-10 enquiries from people looking for (the government-led) Namma Clinics daily. I tell them that we are not the clinic they are looking for,” a receptionist at the Sahakar Nagar-based clinic said.