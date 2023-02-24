Namma Clinic contact details not easy to come by

Namma Clinic contact details not easy to come by

CM Basavaraj Bommai launched Namma Clinics earlier this month.

Barkha Kumari
Barkha Kumari, DHNS,
  • Feb 24 2023, 01:01 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2023, 01:09 ist

Citizens aren’t able to find the contact information about the 108 Namma Clinic facilities that Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai launched in early February.

The BBMP website (bbmp.gov.in) that has listed Google Map pins and contact details for each Namma Clinic has been down for the past two days, says BBMP chief health officer Dr Balasundar. Moreover, when one searches for Namma Clinic on Google, the contact details of a private clinic with a similar name shows up. Located in Sahakar Nagar, it goes by the name of Namma Clinics.

“I receive 8-10 enquiries from people looking for (the government-led) Namma Clinics daily. I tell them that we are not the clinic they are looking for,” a receptionist at the Sahakar Nagar-based clinic said.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Namma Clinic
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

Russia uses spam tactics in online war on Ukraine: Meta

Russia uses spam tactics in online war on Ukraine: Meta

What have Russia and China said about peace in Ukraine?

What have Russia and China said about peace in Ukraine?

19-yr-old youngest to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s

19-yr-old youngest to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s

Boney Kapoor shares 'last picture' of Sridevi

Boney Kapoor shares 'last picture' of Sridevi

How are war crimes in Ukraine being investigated?

How are war crimes in Ukraine being investigated?

Amazon brings male Alexa voice option in India

Amazon brings male Alexa voice option in India

Ukrainian paintings find safe haven in Switzerland

Ukrainian paintings find safe haven in Switzerland

'E-bandage' that speeds healing by 30% developed

'E-bandage' that speeds healing by 30% developed

 