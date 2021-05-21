‘National portal best for cyber crime complaints’

Cyber frauds have seen a significant increase since the outbreak of the pandemic. Police are encouraging victims to file complaints on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (see box).

Launched in 2019, the portal is connected to nodal officers in each state, and fast-tracks cross-border investigations.

“A complaint from Bengaluru may lead to an offender in Rajasthan. Instead of sending a team from here, we connect with the nodal officer in Rajasthan,” explains a senior officer with the cybercrime police station.

Cases are segregated and handed over to jurisdictional police stations for further investigation.

Most cases now relate to matrimonial, QR code, financial and job frauds. Many recent cases relate to blackmarketing of remdesivir and oxygen concentrators.

“This portal makes it easier for people to file a complaint since they cannot physically go to the station,” explains the officer. Bhaskar Rao, additional director-general of police, railways, urges citizens to use the portal to register complaints against cyber fraud.

“The police have issued countless warnings against sharing OTP and bank details with anonymous callers,” says Rao. An investigating officer in the cybercrime division says the portal offers crimes targeted at women and children are on the rise.

“Cases cover child pornography, transmission of obscene material, capturing obscene content, bullying, stalking and identity theft,” he says.

How to file a case

Log in to cybercrime.gov.in and register.

Provide all details about the crime.

You will hear from the jurisdictional police.