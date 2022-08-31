Need help during the rains? Call here

Heavy rains have resumed in Bengaluru and more showers are expected in the coming weeks. It is essential to keep the city’s helplines handy.

BBMP

The city’s civic body BBMP merged its helplines into one, last year.

The toll free number 1533 will also act as the rain helpline. The BBMP also has a 24x7 helpline (2266 0000) and WhatsApp helpline (94806 85700), along with zonal helpline numbers.

“If the complaints are not attended to, one can call the BBMP head office,” said Suresh, a BBMP representative.

The BBMP also launched ‘Prahari’, an emergency response vehicle service for the monsoon rains earlier this year.

“Prahari continues to operate at different points

in the city. Each vehicle has five squad members equipped with tree-cutters, pumps and ladders, to resolve the situation,” Suresh added.

Bescom

Bescom rolled out ‘WhatsApp Sahayavani’, helpline numbers for electricity issues, earlier this year.

“Many people are still unaware of this service. If our main helpline 1912 is busy, people can send a text through WhatsApp. They can send photos and videos of uprooted electric poles or other power-related issues, and it will be immediately attended. The service has been very effective during the rains,” said S R Nagaraja, general manager, customer relations, Bescom.

BWSSB

BWSSB does not have a dedicated rain helpline. However, complaints can be raised at their 24x7 helpline number 1916, for issues like overflowing manholes and other sanitary issues, said a BWSSB official.

Govt helpline

The State government launched the Bengaluru Megha Sandesha app for smartphones last year. It provides real time information and alerts on weather, rainfall and flooding in the city, ward and zone wise. It includes phone numbers for all BBMP offices and wards.

BESCOM helpline

South: 82778 84011

West: 82778 84012

East: 82778 84013

North: 82778 84014