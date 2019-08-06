New chief cop keen to clean up system

Bhaskar Rao, a 1990 batch IPS officer, is the new city police commissioner. He took charge on Monday.

His predecessor Alok Kumar is miffed: he learnt of Rao replacing him on the TV news, and is now approaching a tribunal against his transfer.

The controversy has not deterred Rao, who began working on Monday in right earnest.

Born in Bengaluru, Rao is no stranger to the city. He completed his schooling from Kumaran’s and Kamala Nehru Makkala Mandira. He joined St Joseph’s College of Arts and Science for his pre-university course, and graduated with a BA from National College in Basavanagudi. Rao is an MA in economics from Bangalore University.

Rao then joined the Indian Army. He served for a year and decided to write the police services exams. He did a short stint as lecturer at NMKRV College for Women, teaching economics.

After his IPS training, Rao was posted to Karnataka and has held challenging positions in a career spanning two decades and a half.

In an interview with Metrolife minutes after he took charge, Bhaskar Rao talks about his vision for the city police.

What are your top three priorities?

I want to restore the confidence of the public in the police, and empower my last constable because he is the face of the police commissioner. In order to do that, I have to create the right atmosphere within my own department. People should be able to walk in fearlessly and talk to me. I need not be a tough cop, beat up people and pull down things because nobody deserves to be treated like that. We want to solve problems at the earliest, rather than wait for it to grow and take on a severe form. Secondly, there will be zero tolerance towards rowdyism, extortion, looting and plunder. This has become a profession in Bengaluru because of the growth of real estate and moneylending.

Police legitimise such activities by participating in them. It is no secret. We will not tolerate any more illegal activity. My third priority is to weed out the drug menace. I am a Bengalurean and I don’t need to show statistics to tell people where raids have been carried out. We know about the high-end restaurants and lounges where the well-heeled party and are supplied drugs. We will first warn them and then take stern action.

How do you plan to crack down on the drug mafia?

I will not hesitate to book hostel wardens and college principals in this regard. I am not interested in the last mile; I am interested to know where drugs are coming from. Cases are falling apart because we do such a shoddy job. I will book criminal cases for negligence against officers who don’t do their duty, even dismiss them.

It is high time fear is instilled in the mind of the police because they have taken people for granted. I have directed my officers to send out a warning to restaurants, bars and lounges that supply cocaine and put the fear of God in them.

Even if a gram of cocaine is found, we will book them under the National Drug Prevention Alliance and shut down the establishment.

There are only two categories of people: those who for the law and those against the law. Sadly, even young college girls have fallen prey to the drug and prostitution rackets in the city.

How do you intend to monitor the activities of overstaying foreigners?

A lot of foreign nationals come to study and do business and overstay. We will identify them and pick them up. We will take them into detention, send them to the social welfare department and deport them.

And gambling?

At least when they are gambling they are sitting in one place and not indulging in any anti-social activities. I am more interested in ensuring public order than at private security.

How do you intend to ensure the safety of people partying at night?

The BBMP must take care of the safety aspects of all structures. We will keep an eye on the security aspects. I welcome healthy and responsible partying till late night.

What is your vision for Bengaluru?

I wish it grows into an international city where the police work in tandem with agencies like the BBMP and the BMTC.

Message to citizens?

The police are with you for. Go about your work fearlessly and do not hesitate to come to us.

Favourite books

Power by Robert Greene.

Chanakya’s ‘Arthashastra’

Biography of Alexander the Great

Favourite musicians

Used to be a regular for classical music concerts at Gayana Samaja, but ‘no time now.’ When he was in Dharwad, he met Gangubai Hangal and Pandit Bhimsen Joshi.