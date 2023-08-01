New gaming event in Bengaluru

New gaming event in Bengaluru

Nandana Prajish
Nandana Prajish
  Aug 01 2023
  • updated: Aug 02 2023, 01:08 ist
The two-day event featured panel discussions, cosplay events and gaming competitions. DH Photo by B K Janardhan

S8UL Gaming Festival was held in the city for the first time over the weekend. More than 13,000 gaming enthusiasts from across the country attended the event which had panel discussions, cosplay events and competitions over two days.

Srishti, an attendee from Pune, came to meet her favourite streamers. “I’m passionate about PUBG and I travelled all the way only to meet some of my favourite gaming streamers like Naman Mathur (Mortal), Animesh Agarwal (8Bit Thug), Lokesh Jain (Goldy), Payal Dhare (PayalGaming), Kaashvi Hiranandani (Kaash plays) and Tanmay Singh (Scout),” she told Metrolife. Top creators like SnaxGaming, 8Bit Mamba and KrutikaPlays were also present.

Few takeaways from of the event: While sports games like FIFA already have a steady following, first-person shooter games such as Call of Duty, Apex Legends, Valorant, and Counter-Strike Zero seem to be growing in popularity. Story-driven gaming experiences like Honkai Star Rail are gaining traction. From 8K resolution
to better graphic design, the community is anticipating design-oriented innovations in console gaming. 

 

