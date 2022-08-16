New mash-up of raga-based songs released

New mash-up of raga-based songs released

Team Metrolife
Team Metrolife,
  • Aug 16 2022, 23:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2022, 11:29 ist

Playback singer and Carnatic vocalist Chinmayee Chandrashekhar has released a mash-up of songs based on raga Sindhu Bhairavi to mark India’s 75 years of Independence.

Released on August 15, it is a medley of Piyush Pandey’s ‘Mile sur mera tumhara’ and Lalgudi G Jayaraman’s ‘Thillana’, and Vadirajaru’s ‘Ondu baari’ (in that order). The mash-up is composed and  arranged by Soulstrings Music Company.

Chinmayee’s co-singers are Ila Sangeetha Diliip, Siddhartha Belmannu, Meghana Bhat, and Raghuram Rajagopalan.

Chinmayee, also the producer for the track, says these songs were chosen because of their nostalgic value and popularity.  

Listen to the song on YouTube channel A2 Music. 

raga songs
mash-up
Independence Day 2022

