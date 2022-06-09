New play on Draupadi comes to Bengaluru

New play on Draupadi comes to Bengaluru

srilakshmi
srilakshmi, DHNS,
  • Jun 09 2022, 23:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2022, 23:49 ist
‘Droupathi Heltavle’ has been in the works for two months

Rangasthe theatre group from Bengaluru will premiere its new production ‘Droupathi Heltavle’ over the weekend.

It tells the story of ‘The Mahabharata’ from Draupadi’s perspective and will see four actors play the character.

Directed by Ganesh Mandarthi, the play, a musical, is adapted from the Kannada text of ‘Kumara Vyasa Bharata’ and folk versions of ‘The Mahabharata’. It is also influenced by the works of Lakshmisha Tolpadi and Sudha Adukkala on Draupadi.

Ganesh explains why he decided to revisit ‘The Mahabharata’ through a feminist lens: “There have been several retellings of the male characters of ‘The Mahabharata’ but very few of Draupadi. The play looks at several facets of Draupadi, especially in Kannada literature, with a folk touch.” 

Ganesh hails from Udupi and has trained at Ninasam, a famous cultural insititution located in the Shivamogga district. After ‘Kamaroopigal’, this is his second production with a Bengaluru theatre group. This play has been in the works for two months.

‘Droupathi Heltavle’ on June 12, 3.30 pm and 7 pm, at K H Kalasoudha, Hanumanthnagar. Tickets available on sabhankosh.co

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Play
Mahabharata
draupadi
Bengaluru
Theatre

What's Brewing

Newborn girls to get bank account in northwest Delhi

Newborn girls to get bank account in northwest Delhi

Wimbledon announces record prize money of £40.3 mn

Wimbledon announces record prize money of £40.3 mn

Nayanthara weds Vignesh Shivan, first official pic out

Nayanthara weds Vignesh Shivan, first official pic out

Celebs at Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan's wedding

Celebs at Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan's wedding

It's a full house at Bengaluru breweries

It's a full house at Bengaluru breweries

 