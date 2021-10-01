NGO offers free legal advice to journalists

Indian journalists facing threats because of their work can now get free legal advice and even direct representation in the courts.

Last month, Delhi-based NGO Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) launched Digital Patrakar Defence Clinic, an online initiative where beleaguered journalists can speak to lawyers free of cost. The clinic is open every weekend.

The service is open to journalists, employed or freelancing, citizens engaged in news reporting, and even support staff of media organisations.

At least eight media professionals have sought consultation since. “These cases have come from Bhopal, Delhi, and the North-East, and were related to defamation, wrongful imprisonment and non-payment,” project manager Tanmay Singh told Metrolife.

“We got a case from Bengaluru too but that was about how to set up a journalistic platform,” he went on to add.

The pro bono services include direct legal representation and second opinion. Additionally, lawyers can review unpublished stories when reporters apprehend legal action.

“All cases in Delhi will be taken up pro bono because our team of lawyers is based here. Outside Delhi too, we will work with lawyers in our network to take up cases for free,” he informs.

The weekly consultations will be led by advocates Abhinav Sekhri and Sanjana Srikumar. Vrinda Bhandari, Anandita Mishra and Singh, a lawyer himself, will step in from time to time.

The clinic is an extension of IFF’s work. The NGO takes up strategic litigation in the area of fundamental rights.

Digital Patrakar Defence Clinic will be held every weekend. Write to contact@internetfreedom.in to know the schedule.

Attack on free speech

The 2021 World Press Freedom Index has dubbed India one of the worst countries for journalists. India ranked 142 among 180 countries, down from 133 in 2016. Reporters in India face attacks from police, political activists, and criminal groups, it says.

154 journalists were arrested, detained or interrogated in India between 2010 and 2020, 40% in 2020 alone, reports Free Speech Collective. Terror-related and sedition charges have shot up against media persons, it adds.

Of these, 19 cases were booked during the Congress-led UPA reign in 2010-2014. The cases have been in double digits since 2017. Incidentally, 73 of these fall in BJP-ruled states and most in Uttar Pradesh. The conviction rate on deaths of journalists is abysmal – only three among 30 cases.

Karnataka was the worst state for free speech and media freedom, a study by The Hoot said in 2017. The state recorded the highest number of cases for Internet and social media-related incidents.

Resources in Bengaluru

The team of Digital Patrakar Defence Clinic has so far collaborated with Dhwani Legal Trust, and Bharucha & Partners in the city.