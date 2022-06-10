NIMHANS to hold art workshop for the differently-abled

NIMHANS will organise a national-level art workshop for persons with disabilities in July. The registrations are now

open.

The workshop will be held from July 11 to July 15, in association with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Union Ministry of Social Justice and Employment.

An offline workshop, it will focus on canvas paintings and the module has been designed to be therapeutic and rehabilitative for the participants.

“The aim is to reduce society’s stigma against people with disabilities. The paintings made by the participants will be displayed by NIMHANS at an exhibition in December to mark the International Day of Disabled Persons,” the project coordinator told Metrolife.

All applicants will undergo a screening process and 25 participants will be shortlisted.

“To register, you are required to email your artworks and disability certificate,” she adds.

For details, you can write to prspswevents@gmail.com or call 81378 90503.