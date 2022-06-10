NIMHANS to hold art workshop for the differently-abled

NIMHANS to hold art workshop for the differently-abled

Team Metrolife
Team Metrolife,
  • Jun 10 2022, 00:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2022, 09:58 ist

NIMHANS will organise a national-level art workshop for persons with disabilities in July. The registrations are now
open. 

The workshop will be held from July 11 to July 15, in association with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Union Ministry of Social Justice and Employment.

An offline workshop, it will focus on canvas paintings and the module has been designed to be therapeutic and rehabilitative for the participants.

“The aim is to reduce society’s stigma against people with disabilities. The paintings made by the participants will be displayed by NIMHANS at an exhibition in December to mark the International Day of Disabled Persons,” the project coordinator told Metrolife

All applicants will undergo a screening process and 25 participants will be shortlisted.

“To register, you are required to email your artworks and disability certificate,” she adds.

For details, you can write to prspswevents@gmail.com or call 81378 90503.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

nihmans
persons with disabilities
differently-abled
Art Therapy

What's Brewing

IIT-M deploys its septic tank cleaning robots in TN

IIT-M deploys its septic tank cleaning robots in TN

Getting the pulse right for sustainable living

Getting the pulse right for sustainable living

Bengalurean’s book makes it to Bollywood

Bengalurean’s book makes it to Bollywood

Farmers taste sweet success with exotic fruits

Farmers taste sweet success with exotic fruits

NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs

NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs

Newborn girls to get bank account in northwest Delhi

Newborn girls to get bank account in northwest Delhi

Wimbledon announces record prize money of £40.3 mn

Wimbledon announces record prize money of £40.3 mn

 