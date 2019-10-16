Nobel prize winners who give you #CoupleGoals

The Nobel Prize is a set of annual international awards given for academic, cultural, or scientific advances. There have been 844 men, 48 women and 24 organizations who have received the award. Six couples have been recipients, the latest one being this year’s laureates for Economics.

Marie Curie and Pierre Curie

They were jointly awarded half of the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1903 for their work in the field of radioactivity. In 1911, Marie alone was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for isolating pure Radium. She is one of the four double laureates and the only one to get recognized for her work in two fields of science.

Irene Joliot-Curie and Frederic Joliot

They won the 1935 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their artificial creation of new radioactive elements. Irene is the daughter of Marie and Pierre, she met her husband Frederic while working in her mother’s laboratory. The Curie family has received the most prizes, with four prizes awarded to five individual laureates.

Gerty Cori and Carl Cori

They are American biochemists who won the Nobel prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1947 for the discovery of glycogen metabolism. Gerty was the first American woman to win a Nobel Prize in science, and the first woman to win it in Physiology or Medicine.

Alva Myrdal and Gunnar Myrdal

Alva won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1982, she fought for nuclear weapons-free zones in Europe. Her husband Gunnar won the Nobel Prize for Economics in 1974. He is known for his work in International relations and developmental economics

May-Britt Moser And Edvard I Moser

The couple was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2014 for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain. They shared the prize with John O’Keefe. The couple divorced in 2016.

Esther Duflo and Abhijit Banerjee

This year’s laureates are the sixth couple to achieve this honour. They were awarded the Nobel Prize for Economics for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty. Esther is the second woman to receive the award in Economics.