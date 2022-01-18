Not paid for three years, say BBMP snake rescuers

The BBMP has not paid its wildlife rescuers their dues for three years.

In 2010, it empanelled 32 wildlife rescuers, out of whom seven were chosen to work full-time and the rest were appointed as volunteers. The monthly honorarium was fixed at Rs 13,000 for full-timers.

“We have not received a rupee since 2019,” says Mohan K, full-time honorary wildlife rescuer. The officials claim they have lost the documents related to the payments, according to Mohan, who is making the rounds of the BBMP office almost every day.

“The commissioner promised us that he will get this done within 48 hours, and it has been three months since he gave his word,” he says. For a city of Bengaluru’s size, the number of snake rescuers is too small, says Mohan. More often than not, rescuers don’t get paid even by citizens. “They are under the impression that BBMP gives us big salaries and often get into fights with us,” he adds. Mohan ruptured a kidney, suffered a stroke and nerve damage when he was bitten by a cobra in 2013. “I’m drowning in debt because of my medical bills,” he says.

Guru (name changed), honorary wildlife rescuer, BBMP, says, “We have sent out a proposal requesting the same. We are waiting for the authorities’ signature.”

“Once the proposal is cleared, we need to make sure that we get paid each month from hereafter,” he adds. Guru requests BBMP to appoint more authorised wildlife rescuers. Bengaluru has 28 different snake species and only an authorised rescuer can handle them all. “We need at least 30 full-time rescuers. Seven of us are finding it extremely difficult to cover all the sightings.”

B Reddy Sankar Babu, special commissioner for lakes and forests, has a different story to tell. “I only joined a year ago and I fail to understand why the rescuers waited three years to report this problem,” he says.

He says his department has done all the paperwork and it is now up to the finance department to pay them.

He advises rescuers to approach him in case of snake bite. “They can be covered under a BBMP health scheme. If they don’t take the initiative, how can I help?” he says.

Not an easy job

When it comes to snake sightings, BBMP gets 20 to 25 calls a day. The rescuers say they spend on everything from transport to medicines.

Volunteers handle non-venomous snakes. “We go to the destination, take the snake to a nearby forest to release it, and bear ambulance and hospital charges if the snake is injured,” says Rajesh Kumar, volunteer wildlife rescuer.

Treat them right

Snake rescuers are often looked down upon by the very people who use their services. “We are respected as long as the serpent is on the loose. Once we catch it, people don’t even offer us a glass of water,” says rescuer Mohan.