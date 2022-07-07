On a happy note: Veena restoration shop enters 71st year

Tucked away on Mallikarjuna Temple Road in Basavanagudi, Veena Works has been selling and repairing string instruments for more than 70 years.

Owner V Raju says business is steady, despite the advent of newer instruments. He gets orders from many parts of Bengaluru, and even from the US and UK.

A modest store manned by three people, it was started by V Ramamurthy in July 1951 as a harmonium repair store.

Later, his son V Krishnan started making veenas, and that became the shop’s USP. Krishnan mainly used rosewood and jackfruit tree wood.

Veena maestro Mysore V Doreswamy Iyengar bought veenas and got them serviced here.

Musicians such as Jayanthi Kumaresh, Prashanth Iyengar and Geetha Ramananda are among his famous clients.

“Thanks to Indian artistes performing abroad, we get orders from the Indian diaspora... In my father’s time, he would sell five-six veenas a month. I sell 15-20,” says Raju.

Raju had completed Class 10 when he started helping his father Krishnan.

He joined the store full-time after completing a diploma in mechanical engineering. He is now 51.

Raju is an expert at repairing the fretboard, which calls for an expert ear. Besides the normal veenas, he also makes the Tanjore veena and the detachable veena.

He plays the instrument too, having learned it formally for four years.

Raju has won two awards for his contribution to music. The business saw a slowdown during the pandemic, but has recovered now.

Ranganna, an old-time customer, endorses Raju’s work. “He repaired my one-piece akhanda veena to how it was 10 years ago,” he says.

Veena Works, No 32, Mallikarjuna Temple St, NR Colony, Basavanagudi. Contact: 98457 44693