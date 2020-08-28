Onam festivities get virtual avatar

The virus scare has pushed Onam, like most festivals, to go online. Malayali associations are hosting online competitions, and a few are helping the needy.

Kerala Samajam Bangalore has nine zones across the city; it hosts grand celebrations spread across two months.

Rejikumar S, general secretary of the central committee, says that the association is avoiding large gatherings, field activities and competitions and yet working to keep the spirit of the festival alive.

“Our KR Puram zone has planned to distribute two varieties of payasam across zones. We have also got Onam food kits ready for the needy, which will have all the essentials needed for a ‘sadya’ (feast),” he says.

The Malleswaram and Peenya zone will be hosting a ‘pookalam’ (floral carpet) competition online. The team can have five members and the public can take part after registration.

Rajagopal M, chairman of the Malleswaram zone, says, “This might be the first time in history that such a competition is being held. From drawing out the pattern to completing the ‘pookalam’, the participants will compete online. After the competition, they have to send photographs and a one-minute video of their flower

carpet.”

Prizes for the ‘pookalam’ competition are Rs 10,000 (plus trophy), Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000, for first, second and third positions, and five consolation prizes of Rs 1,000 each.

A month-long gala

Onam at East Cultural Association is usually a three-day affair, with all its members actively participating.

Devasia Kurian, president, says, “We believe that Onam day should be celebrated with family. This is why our competitions will start from August 31 and go on till September 26. Rummy, quiz, antakshari for senior members and PUBG, chess, Pictionary, GoGetit for junior members will be held through this period.”

On September 26 and 27, a mix of recorded and live performances within the limits of the pandemic protocols will be streamed online, he adds.

The celebrations will conclude with a ‘Ganamela’ in the evening on September 27.

Competitions online

Bangalore Malayali Welfare Association, a new group in the mix, will host its celebrations on August 30, with a variety of activities.

Shan Jose, joint secretary, says, “The day will be bustling with activities and competitions which will be streamed online. Bengaluru Malayalis can participate in contests for ‘Athapookalam’, ‘Onam King’ and ‘Onam Queen’, ‘Onam Prince’ and ‘Onam Princess’, and Best Family in Onam attire.”

The day’s activities will also include ‘Onappattu’, among other related programmes. BMWA will also distribute 101 ‘Onam kits’ to needy families, “to include all Malayali families in the festivities”.

Goodies from Kerala

An Onam market will be hosted by Nandakumar K and his friends at Kairalee Nilayam Central School on August 29 and 30.

“This year it is a bit difficult to get all the essentials including vegetables for the festival day, so we arranged to bring some items and bakery goods from Palakkad, Kerala,” he says. The event is open for the public. Social distancing and wearing masks is mandatory.

A chain video

God’s Own Mommies, a group of Malayali mothers, has always celebrated the festival with grandeur.

This year, they plan to meet for lunch in small numbers. They plan to make a chain video.

Jisha Joe, member, says, “The lockdown has inspired many chain videos, where one shoots a bit from their own residence and the clips are edited to create a video or short film. We all will be doing a step from Thiruvathira and putting it together.”

Join the festivities

Kerala Samajam Bangalore

The online ‘pookalam’ competition is on August 30. The last date of registration is August 29, 4 pm.

Fees: Rs 100

Contact: 99166 74387

Book your payasam: Per litre: Rs 250

Contact: 94488 11111

Bangalore Malayali Welfare Association

Entries to the contests Onam King and Onam Queen, Onam Prince and Onam Princess and Family in Onam attire, will be accepted till August 30, 12 noon.

Contact: 99455 22298

Onam Market

August 29 (8.30 am to 8.30 pm) and August 30 (8 am to 9 pm)

Contact: 98455 27515

East Cultural Association

Watch their Onam programmes on Facebook.