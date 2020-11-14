Pandemic pushes cityfolks to explore farming

The trend of Bengalureans growing their own vegetables has intensified, thanks to the pandemic.

Enthusiastic city folks are showing a growing interest in learning about farming and are taking up the challenge of harvesting their own crops.

Annadana in Vidyaranyapura is taken care of by six second-generation 19-year-olds and encourages people to learn about farming.

Sangita Sharma of Annadana says the number of visitors has only increased since the pandemic. “We have monthly and weekly workshops. Last week, a homeschooling group visited us and the children had many of their questions answered,” she says.

The five-acre agroecology farm stocks over 500 varieties of heritage vegetable seeds, cereals, millets, vegetables, fruits, herbs, cold-pressed oils and dairy.

“We don’t go out to the market to purchase anything since we have it all on our farm. Whatever excess we get, we give it to people. We even make our own oils and dairy,” says Sangita.

IT professional Charan is thinking of finding land on the outskirts of Bengaluru. He says, “I am taking a few courses online to understand the science behind it all and I hope something works out.”

During the lockdown, like many, he started home gardening. “I tried to grow tomatoes but failed badly. My neighbour planted tomatoes around the same time and it worked out for them. I really hope farming doesn’t backfire on me!” he says. Ashita Mathew, nature and animal lover, is looking forward to moving to a farm close off Kanakapura Road. “We live in an apartment in Koramangala but we purchased the land a couple of years ago. We are now building our own home there. My family is from Kodagu so living on a farm life isn’t new to me,” she says.

She has three dogs, a cat and some guinea pigs, and hopes to fill the farm with cows, goats and donkeys. “I want to live a sustainable life. I want to be able to get whatever I need from my own farm. We have already planted a few trees and they will bear fruit by the time we move in in January,” she says.

Ashita has been collecting seeds for the vegetables she plans to grow.