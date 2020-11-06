Parents request recorded music for dance exams

The state board is set to conduct Bharatanatyam exams from November 22, and parents are anxious about the safety of their wards.

Originally slated for May, the exams were postponed because of the pandemic.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, which conducts the exams, has scheduled the exams this month. But, say parents and teachers, it has not outlined what safety measures are to be followed.

Homemaker Ranjani Prashanth isn’t sure she wants to send her daughter for the exams. “They are conducted in government schools and colleges where many people sit in a room,” she says. Four or five musicians accompany a dancer, and each teacher has a different set of people. All this increases the risk of catching the virus, she says.

She is among many parents demanding that live nattuvangam, the traditional musical accompaniment, be replaced with recorded music.

She admits recorded music is no substitute for the live music experience, but feels a concession should be made this year.

“It’s a 10-minute exam where the music is secondary, and the dancer’s skills are evaluated. Hopefully the government will allow it even if only for this year,” she says.

Dance teacher Raya (name changed) says her students are not taking the exam as they feel it is too risky.

“It is usually the guru who accompanies the student on nattuvangam. For some exams, you also need a vocalist and mridangam player. I think with safety precautions, it should be fine,” she says.

The presence of the guru and his band of musicians boosts a student’s confidence, she says, but concedes that this is a year that calls for extraordinary safety measures.

Anjana Ramesh, artistic director, URise Vedic Sangeetha Academy (UVSA), has six students taking the exams this year. “I have sung for students of other teachers as well, but this year I have not been called for any such engagement. I thought it was because of the low number of students taking up the exams,” she says.

She sees no harm in recorded music. “At the exam centres, the rooms usually don’t even have a working fan, so if they take the recorded music route, I hope at least a power point and a music system are provided,” she says.

Anjana is concerned the board has not released any rules and regulations.

“We’re completely kept in the dark. We don’t even know the most basic things, like whether the teacher can accompany the students. The hall ticket they have issued is for a ‘tentative’ exam, so we don’t even know if it’ll take place,” she explains.